Get Your Poutine Fix Anytime, Anywhere With This Goldbelly Delivery Deal

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

While crossing the border to get your hands on some authentic Quebecois poutine may not be possible at the moment, that's all the more reason to check out some of the best stateside versions of the beloved gravy-soaked Canadian dish. In fact, it's the perfect time to do so because the team at LA's Poutine Brothers are offering big discounts on a variety of their best-selling meal kits, and they're shipping everywhere via Goldbelly.

If you're ready to double down on comfort food again (bring it on, sweater weather), Poutine Brothers is running a sale on several of its popular poutine dishes, which ship frozen and are ready to heat and serve whenever a craving strikes. Each large kit is enough to feed 10-12 people and comes with hand cut French fries, Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds, and rich, homemade gravy (the vegetarian and vegan versions are slightly different), plus some feature a special topping. Depending on which meal kit you pick, you could save up to $30.

Here are some of the best deals you can snag right now: