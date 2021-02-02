Shopping Go Gourmet for Valentine's Day With These Premium Meal Kits from Goldbelly Even if you're proudly anti V-Day, these next-level meal kits from some of the country's best chef's will give you something to fall in love with.

Goldbelly/Commander's Palace

Plenty of ink has been spilled over whether or not Valentine's Day is worth celebrating, so we won't waste your time by weighing in here. We will, however, take this opportunity to let you know that you have some solid options if you're hoping to make what would otherwise be another mundane night in a bit more interesting and fun. Whether you're looking to put a little extra effort into date night or just feel like treating yourself to a next-level meal on February 14, Goldbelly's got you covered with a delicious variety of gourmet meal kits for two (or 3) from some of the best restaurants and chefs around the country. From Daniel Boulud's Braised Short Ribs and Gramercy Tavern's mushroom lasagna, to Blue Ribbon's DIY sushi kits and Shirley Chung's potstickers and dumplings, we've pulled together a selection some of the most mouthwatering dishes and meal kits you can get delivered straight to your door just in time for Valentine's Day.

Gramercy Tavern Mushroom Lasagna $99 Dial the comfort food meter up to 11 with Gramercy Tavern's iconic Mushroom Lasagna, made with fresh homemade lasagna noodles, golden roasted mushrooms, and a buttery mushroom sauce with ricotta and rich Grana Padano cheese. $99 at Goldbelly

Blue Ribbon Sushi - DIY Kit for 2 $129 Although DIY sushi may sound a bit intimidating at first blush, this special kit from Blue Ribbon Sushi makes it incredibly simple and straightforward. It comes with everything you'll need to make 4-5 different rolls including a bamboo sushi mat, 10 sheets of Blue Ribbon nori, sushi rice, plus sliced sushi-grade tuna, salmon, and yellowtail, as well as shrimp. It also comes with pickled ginger, wasabi, Blue Ribbon's soy sauce, and spicy mayo. $129 at Goldbelly

Ms. Chi Potstickers and Dumplings - Combo Pack $99 Cue the awful getting dumped on Valentine's Day jokes... If you're looking for a full-on dumpling feast, consider this combo pack from Shirley Chung's Mr. Chi, which is stocked with enough potstickers and dumplings to feed 5-6 people (or 2 particularly hungry people up for a challenge). You'll get 6 of the famous Giant Cheeseburger Potstickers, 20 chickain jiaozi dumplings, plus bacon tomato jam, chili oil, and Chiangkang black vinegar sauce for dipping. $99 at Goldbelly

Scarpetta's Short Rib & Bone Marrow Agnolotti Pasta Dinner Kit for 2 $99 Take pasta night up a notch with this Short Rib & Bone Marrow Agnolotti kit from Scarpetta, which comes included with everything you'll need to easily throw together this wildly popular dish. And to finish it all off, it comes included with fresh homemade focaccia bread and biscotti. $99 at Goldbelly

Daniel Boulud's Red Wine Braised Beef Short Ribs Kit for 4 $275 Although a trip to Daniel Boulud's renowned restaurant DANIEL may be out of the question, eating like you were there certainly isn't. This kit comes with everything you'll need to prep Chef Boulud's signature Red Wine Braised Short Ribs, seasonal vegetables, and awe-inspiring potato purée. $275 at Goldbelly

Raoul's Steak Au Poivre Kit $119 While it may look simple enough, Raoul's Steak Au Poivre is a truly transcendent blend of flavors and arguably the best in NYC. With this kit, you'll be able to recreate it at home as it comes included with 2 prime sirloin steaks (nine ounces each), peppercorns, and Raoul's extra-special Au Poivre sauce. $119 at Goldbelly

Southeast Asian Brunch & Dinner Kit from Pig & Khao $149 For a one-two punch of an excellent Southeast Asian brunch and dinner, get your hands on this mouthwatering kit from Pig & Khao, stocked with the proper ingredients to prepare two full meals. You'll receive everything you need to recreate a proper Pig & Khao brunch for two, including the ingredients for a Filipino Longanisa Bowl, Corned Beef Hash, Garlic Rice, and Kaya Toast. As for dinner? That kit is packed with ingredients to prepare the restaurant's Papaya Salad, Khao Soi, Sisig, and Coconut Rice. And to top it all off, it also comes included with two Thai Tea Rice Krispies Treats. $149 at Goldbelly

Commander's Palace Three-Course Shrimp & Grits Dinner for 2 $169 Indulge in some next-level Haute Creole cuisine with this dinner for 2 kit from Nola's Commander's Palace. In this pack you'll get everything you need to whip up a loaf of garlic bread, turtle soup (or seafood gumbo), and shrimp and grits. Plus it also comes with a full sized pecan pie, which you will oh so deserve after putting your limited cooking skills to use. $169 at Goldbelly

Brown Butter Lobster Roll Kit $99 If you're thinking mid-February is an odd time to feast on lobster rolls, we don't blame you. Still, we're of the mind that there is no such thing as a bad time to go all-in on lobster rolls, particularly if they're like the ones you'll be getting in this kit. This pack from Portland, Maine's Eventide Oyster Co. gets you everything you'll need to make four Brown Butter Lobster rolls, including 12 ounces of fresh lobster meat, a brown butter vinaigrette, and steamed bao buns. $99 at Goldbelly

Duck Duck Goat Dinner & Drinks Kit for 2 $119 If you're in the mood for a delicious DIY date night, this kit from Girl & the Goat comes packed with everything you'll need to whip up a variety of Chef Stephanie Izard's signature dishes right at home. In this kit you'll get what you need to make Jiaozi (beef short rib and bone marrow potstickers), Slap Noodles (tossed with roasted summer veggies and two flavor-packed sauces), Smashed Cucumber Salad, and even the fixings for two Blueberry Yum Yum cocktails. $119 at Goldbelly

Blue Ribbon's "The Love Bird" Complete Truffle Fried Chicken Dinner for 2-3 $159 Reaffirm your love for comfort food with this delicious Truffle Fried Chicken spread from Blue Ribbon, which includes everything you'll need to recreate one of the restaurant's most iconic dishes. In it you'll get 8 pieces of BR's wildly flavorful truffle fried chicken (breasts, thighs, drumsticks, and wings), creamy mashed potatoes, collard greens, chicken gravy, plus truffle honey, Blue Ribbon truffle spice chicken seasoning, Blue Ribbon habanero hot sauce, and four bake-your-own Blue Ribbon chocolate chunk cookies. $159 at Goldbelly

Wayfare Tavern Valentine's Day Dinner Kit for 2 $249 If you're on the hunt for something that's both romantic and luxurious, this Dinner Kit for 2 from Tyler Florence's Wayfare Tavern is it. In it you'll get everything you need to whip up a chateaubriand with truffle jus, lobster mac & cheese, forest mushrooms, and applewood bacon-wrapped scallops. And to make it complete, you'll also receive an assortment of delicious French macarons. $249 at Goldbelly

