Fire Up the Grill With This Great Deal on Premium Wagyu Beef

We're all about keeping it simple when it comes to grilling, and sticking with deliciously timeless standbys like hot dogs or burgers. However, every once and a while, it's worth treating yourself to a BBQ that's a bit more indulgent. Lucky for you, right now's a great time to do just that thanks to a solid sale on some delectable grill-worthy wagyu beef from the team at Snake River Farms. Even better? They'll ship it fresh to you anywhere in the country.

Idaho's Snake River Farms has been raising cattle along the high plain of the Snake River since the late '60s, and has built a legacy as one of the go-to purveyors of fine American wagyu beef (known for being incredibly tender and flavorful) for some of the country's best restaurants. However, wagyu is often prohibitively pricey (Japanese wagyu can fetch upwards of $200 per pound). Right now, though, you can score a great deal on both wagyu filet mignons and wagyu sirloins from SRF, both of which are perfect for a true "treat yourself" cookout (and can be shipped fresh to your door anywhere in the country via Goldbelly).