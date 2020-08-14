Fire Up the Grill With This Great Deal on Premium Wagyu Beef
Snake River Farms is running a great deal on choice cuts of wagyu beef like filet mignon and sirloin, and it will deliver the fresh anywhere in the country.
We're all about keeping it simple when it comes to grilling, and sticking with deliciously timeless standbys like hot dogs or burgers. However, every once and a while, it's worth treating yourself to a BBQ that's a bit more indulgent. Lucky for you, right now's a great time to do just that thanks to a solid sale on some delectable grill-worthy wagyu beef from the team at Snake River Farms. Even better? They'll ship it fresh to you anywhere in the country.
Idaho's Snake River Farms has been raising cattle along the high plain of the Snake River since the late '60s, and has built a legacy as one of the go-to purveyors of fine American wagyu beef (known for being incredibly tender and flavorful) for some of the country's best restaurants. However, wagyu is often prohibitively pricey (Japanese wagyu can fetch upwards of $200 per pound). Right now, though, you can score a great deal on both wagyu filet mignons and wagyu sirloins from SRF, both of which are perfect for a true "treat yourself" cookout (and can be shipped fresh to your door anywhere in the country via Goldbelly).
Here's the deal:
- Get a 4-pack of 8-ounce wagyu filet mignons wet-aged for 21 days for $139 (regularly $179)
- Get a 4-pack of 8-ounce wagyu sirloins wet-aged for 21 days for $69 (regularly $79)
Each pack will arrive frozen, and once thawed can be left in the refrigerator for up to 12 days. And if you're tempted to stock up on multiple packs, they'll also stay fresh in the freezer for up to six months.