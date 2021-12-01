Great Last Minute Gifts to Impress Anyone On Your List
From kitchen essentials to wellness must-haves, snag these gift-worthy items before it’s too late.
We’ve officially entered the countdown to Christmas and, if you’re still looking for gifts online, you’re cutting it close to the cutoff to ensure they’ll arrive on time. There’s no reason to panic yet, though. We’ve pulled together a variety of items that will help you cross everyone off the list with time to spare.
From kitchen essentials to wellness upgrades, here are some of the best gift-worthy products you can still order to arrive in time for the big day.
This all-in-one espresso machine is a great option to impress the coffee lover and aspiring barista on your list. It features a built-in bean grinder that delivers the exact amount of fresh grounds you’ll need for each shot (you can adjust that depending on the beans you’re using and intensity you’re looking), plus a powerful steam wand that allows you to microfoam your milk and create the perfect texture for whatever beverage you’re making.
The internet-famous fitness accessory brand has the perfect gift for the friend who’s big into at-home workouts. This set of essentials comes with a 10lb power ring, set of 3lb bars, and set of 1lb bangles, all beautifully designed to not only fit their style but also their fitness goals.
Elevate anyone’s cannabis setup with this thoughtful kit. The marquee item is a stunning three-tier gilded grinder that grinds more flowers faster, making it perfect for the person who likes keeping the party entertained. It also includes a pack of six black cones, and a room spray with ultra purified crystal-charged water to set the mood wherever it’s needed.
Have a friend that’s constantly booking Airbnbs for impromptu weekend getaways? This neoprene carryall and toiletry bag will be the perfect companion for their travels. As its name suggests, it keeps everything from cosmetics to shoes to tech neatly stowed away, which makes it a convenient must-have for any last-minute adventure.
Brightland’s Essential Capsule is for the home cook that’s obsessed with dressings, marinades, and drizzling olive oil over everything. The two extra virgin oils are both crafted with heirloom California olives that are cold-pressed by a master miller within 90 minutes of harvest, and feature unique flavor profiles, versatile enough to dress up any dish. It also comes with a delicious raw champagne vinegar and a raw balsamic vinegar, perfect for elevating a multitude of meals.
This powerful massager from Therabody is the gift that keeps on giving. It boasts ultra-quiet smart percussive therapy with advanced sound insulation that works deep to melt away muscle tension and release soreness. With its ergonomic multi-grip and 120-minute battery life, you can take selfcare sessions anywhere you go.
Whether you’re looking to gift the new homeowner or your wellness-obsessed friend, opt for this beautiful set from Otherland. It comes with five mini candles from its core collection, each made of coconut and soy wax and altogether boast 50-60 total burn hours. The notes range from fruity and floral to earthy and smoky.
Headphones have become an essential part of our everyday lives, which is why anyone will appreciate a brand new pair—particularly one that is renowned for its ability to drown out the outside world. These top-rated wireless over-hear options from Bose are great for someone who needs a noise cancelling option for their WFH setup or on-the-go meditation sessions. They boast soft, plush cushions that provide comfort all day long, and proprietary acoustic technology for deep, clear audio.