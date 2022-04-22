Grow Your Indoor Garden with This Easy Guide to Propagating Plants

With houseplant projects on the rise lately (there’s a tutorial available for everything from creating homemade planters to building greenery walls to mixing your own potting soil), it only makes sense to expand your plant collection with this straightforward weekend project. Grow new buds using cuttings from your thriving plants and upcycled glass bottles, then display them in a stylish shelf.

While you could continue to multiply your own indoor garden with rooted propagates, a plant grown from a cutting makes a thoughtful, personal gift, too. Better yet, gift an entire propagation shelf to someone considering gardening as a new hobby—it’s a great way to help instill confidence in plant care. No matter how you plan to use your propagation shelf, take a weekend to create one soon.