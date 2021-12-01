This Brand Has Perfect Holiday Gifts for the Home Chefs in Your Life

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

It seems like quarantine turned pretty much everyone into a home chef, forcing us to trade dining out for home-brewed coffee and endless strings of sourdough recipes. And while some of us have happily returned to restaurants, others have decided to keep their proverbial chef’s hats on for good. If you have such a culinary enthusiast in your life, you should consider giving them a gift to enhance their kitchen adventures this holiday season. And since they probably already have enough pots and pans, shop outside of the box with high-quality cooking apparel from Helt Studio.

Created by a team of former chefs and restaurant owners, Helt Studio is a Los Angeles-based company with one main mission: Create sturdy and stylish apparel for cooks. The products are specifically designed for professional kitchen workers, but they also happen to make great gifts for home chefs who take their time in front of the stove very seriously. The uniforms are chic, modern updates of the traditional stiff white coats and hats you’d expect to see in fine dining establishments, but they 100% get the job done. So if you really want to impress your beloved amateur chef this year, check out some of our favorite Helt Studio products, below.