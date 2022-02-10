How Evelynn Escobar Is Planting Seeds for the Next Generation of Outdoor Enthusiasts

What inspired you to start Hike Clerb?

Escobar: Part of the reason why I moved here was because of the proximity to nature. Previous to moving, I had spent a summer out here with my aunt, so I had done like most of the major trails around LA. Once I was actually living here, I started to go out further and visit national parks. I went to Zion National Park, in the Grand Canyon, and I was so surprised by how homogenous and white the outdoors are. I think I specifically had that bewildered moment in Zion, just because I'm expecting them to be these big tourist destinations, right? These are the United States national parks. I thought I was going to see a diverse array of people, but being out there, I realize that's definitely not the case. I would get sort of curious stares on the trail. I was just so confused in the sense that I look more like the people to whom this land actually belongs to than the people who are looking at me, like I'm crazy for being out here. That sort of paired with my experience of being an avid hiker around the LA area and hiking alone was what inspired me to start Hike Clerb.

I wanted to create a literal safe space for other Black, Indigenous, and women of color to come together and to have that space to collectively heal in nature, because it also did so much for my own personal healing journey. And also just for self realization to break generational trauma. It’s important that you find the space and the healing modalities to do so, that's kind of what inspired me to actually create this organization. And I think most importantly, when you have these experiences, as a Black, Brown or a person of color out in any sort of industry, environment, whatever, and you have that isolated experience. For me personally, I don't want to be the only one. You know what I mean? I started Hike Clerb so I'm not the only one, so that when I go to national parks, I see other people who look like me. That's the whole point of this is to just empower and inspire a whole new crop of outdoorsy people or strengthen people's connections who were already going out there to continue doing so and continue to show up in different ways.

How have you noticed Hike Clerb impacting the community?

Escobar:Many people have either messaged me or come up to me during events to tell me they came on their first hike with Hike Clerb and as a result have continued to hike and are now going on to bigger trips. Now they're going out to national parks, now they're exploring in whatever way is meaningful for them, which is just so beautiful and warms my heart.

Besides hiking, what other events has Hike Clerb been hosting to foster community?

Escobar: We started out as a monthly hiking club, so we would hike a few times a month. Now our regular programming is once a month, but we also offer quarterly workshops. One of the most memorable workshops that we had was an urban gardening workshop, where we were planting crops for homeless folks on a rooftop garden in Skid Row, which was so much fun. We also do mentorships geared hikes through this program that we have called the Bio program, which stands for building inclusivity outdoors, where we'll take school aged girls and non-binary youth out to hike, meditate, eat, and talk about the outdoors. So really planting seeds for the future generations to come.

Let’s talk about safety in the outdoors. Do you have any tips and gear that you recommend to stay safe?

Escobar: I always say the body system is amazing because even if you are alone and say you carry something to help defend you, there's [obviously] strength in numbers. [It’s] part of the reason why we're hiking in groups. I would just recommend if you can bring someone with you or bring your dog with you, try not to go out alone if possible. But if you are alone, just make sure that you're telling someone where you are. There are different tools, like little GPS trackers and stuff, that you can bring out with you just in case you don't have signal. But that's for bigger destinations.