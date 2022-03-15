The Most Essential Emergency Gear for Hiking, Camping, and Backpacking

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Whether you’re a day-hiker, car camper, glamper, or thru-hiker, we can all agree on one thing: When the woods start calling, you gotta answer. We all have different reasons for appreciating the trail or campsite—maybe it’s the comradery, exercise, or a feeling of connectedness with nature and the elements. But for me, it’s that simple feeling of freedom, plus the fact that on a long enough trek you can actually get in better shape while eating nothing but jerky and trail mix. It’s truly magical.

Of course, experienced hikers know that that magic can start to fade pretty quick if you come under-prepared. The wilderness is still the wilderness, and emergencies do happen. While you can usually avoid them by planning ahead and knowing red flags to watch out for, you want to make sure that you have the correct gear for when things go wrong—it can very literally save your life.

Fortunately, you can channel your inner scout and come correct with a bit of information and some basic items. Here, I’ll defer to the Ten Essentials, the Holy Grail of preparation for expeditions into the great outdoors. The original list was constructed in 1930s Seattle by The Mountaineers, an organization of outdoor safety enthusiasts, and has subsequently been updated and improved over the years.

Even better, everything required to fulfill these essentials is available on Amazon. We picked out a great option within each category, so you can hit the trail with everything you need. Though if you want to take it a step further, you should also consider taking a wilderness safety course. From there, you can safely take in all that magic that the woods (and mountains and canyons and plains) have to offer.