Mix Up Your Nightly Routine with These Delicious Home Chef Meal Kits

As satisfying as cooking for yourself may be when you finally get to sit down and enjoy it, it's easy to get stuck in a loop of routine, whipping up the same few dishes all the time. And that's doubly true during the past year, when so many of us began cooking more at home. It's easy to jolt yourself out of the rut, though, and add some delicious fresh meals to your repertoire without much effort at all, or even going to the grocery store.

Home Chef is a meal kit delivery service that allows you to pick from an incredible variety of options every week, including many that are tailored to specific dietary needs (e.g., for the carb-conscious, calorie-conscious, vegetarian, etc.) You can also customize your membership by selecting the number of people you typically cook for, how many meals you'd like per week, and if you'd like to avoid certain food groups (anything from pork, to milk, to nuts). The menu offerings change every week, and you'll get to choose from 30-plus different options ahead of each new delivery (you can also preview the recipe instructions so you know what you're getting into before you commit).

Each kit arrives packed with nearly everything you'll need to pull together the meal—including the freshest possible pre-portioned ingredients, and a dedicated recipe card.

If you're curious about the variety and quality of meals you'll have access to as a Home Chef subscriber, here's just a taste of some of its current delicious menu offerings.