Mix Up Your Nightly Routine with These Delicious Home Chef Meal Kits

As satisfying as cooking for yourself may be when you finally get to sit down and enjoy it, it's easy to get stuck in a loop of routine, whipping up the same few dishes all the time. And that's doubly true during the past year, when so many of us began cooking more at home. It's easy to jolt yourself out of the rut, though, and add some delicious fresh meals to your repertoire without much effort at all, or even going to the grocery store.
Home Chef is a meal kit delivery service that allows you to pick from an incredible variety of options every week, including many that are tailored to specific dietary needs (e.g., for the carb-conscious, calorie-conscious, vegetarian, etc.) You can also customize your membership by selecting the number of people you typically cook for, how many meals you'd like per week, and if you'd like to avoid certain food groups (anything from pork, to milk, to nuts). The menu offerings change every week, and you'll get to choose from 30-plus different options ahead of each new delivery (you can also preview the recipe instructions so you know what you're getting into before you commit).
Each kit arrives packed with nearly everything you'll need to pull together the meal—including the freshest possible pre-portioned ingredients, and a dedicated recipe card.
If you're curious about the variety and quality of meals you'll have access to as a Home Chef subscriber, here's just a taste of some of its current delicious menu offerings.
Cajun Scallop Risotto With Green Peppers and Cheddar CheeseThis delectable dish adds a bit of kick to one of a quintessential comfort food. In your box you'll get everything you need to whip this up 35-45 minutes.
Asian Turkey Lettuce Wraps with Sesame Dipping SauceFeeling carb conscious? These lettuce wraps deliver a pack of sweet and spicy flavors (thanks, hoisin and sriracha sauces) and a nice crunch courtesy of water chestnuts, so you'll feel satisfied but not overly full. This box has everything you need to throw them together in under 35 minutes.
Mini Carnitas Flatbreads with Lime Crema and CornShort on time but still want to feast on something great? These mini carnitas-topped flatbreads take just 15 minutes to pull together but deliver serious flavor, and this box has everything you'll need to get it done.
Spanakopita Quesadillas with Tomatoes and Sour CreamTreat yourself to a exceedingly simple flavor tour of Greece with this kit, which includes everything you'll need to pull together a delicious flaky, feta and spinach-packed feast in under 40 minutes.
And if those meal photos haven't convinced you yet to give Home Chef a whirl, maybe this will: Home Chef is currently offering a cool $90 off your first four shipments when you use code THRILLIST90 at sign-up.