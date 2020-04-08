De-Stress With These Candles Designed to Evoke Happy Memories

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Scents can evoke memories unlike anything else, which is why a whiff of a certain perfume or the smell of a particular meal seems to instantly transport you to a specific moment or place in your past. And considering the current circumstances, you might be longing to transport yourself somewhere comforting, if only with a little memory-jogging. That's where Homesick Candles can help you out.
Homesick makes a broad range of candles, reed diffusers, and diffuser oils that're designed to "tap into your sensory memory through nostalgic scents" to help remind you of places you love, whether it's a particular state, city, or even country. And even better? Right now you can get free shipping and score up to 15% off your purchase.
So how do they decide what each locale should smell like? They interpret its essence with a little creativity. For instance, for the "Chicago" candle is meant to evoke the smell of chocolate being "carried by bursts of Great Lake air" and features notes of chocolate, bergamot, jasmine, sandalwood, and musk. The "Ohio" candle, meanwhile, gets a more floral interpretation with notes of carnations, honeysuckle, orange, and herbs. Frankly, reading the scent descriptions for each place they've attempted to interpret -- including 22 cities, all 50 states, and 10 countries -- is an entertaining exercise unto itself.
Beyond scents inspired by distinct locations, Homesick also has a lineup of over 20 different offerings meant to help recall more abstract memories, with options like "Library," "New Job," "Backyard BBQ,", and "Poolside Pina." And if comforting yourself with long-familiar smells isn't reason enough to grab one of these, Homesick is currently donating 10% of proceeds to support vulnerable communities hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
Head to Homesick Candles to scope out the selection and stock up.