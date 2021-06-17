How Neon Cowboy Hats Helped Make Country More Inclusive

Why shouldn’t a cowboy hat symbolize inclusivity and equality? For Asia Hall, the classic Western accessory absolutely should. And it does, thanks to her Orlando-based brand Neon Cowboys, which makes futuristic, colorful cowboy hats that purposefully stand out in a drag bar or country music festival — in the best way possible.

Now, with celebrity clientele and a never-ending demand for her unique product, Hall can rarely keep the hats in stock. Her explosively popular brand is almost a natural progression from her roots growing up in a fashion-forward family. “I was a kid on the cutting table,” Hall remembers of her childhood growing up in Los Angeles with a fashion designer father, and his assistant, her mom. “I was really involved at a young age,” she says.

Hall’s passion for design, and entrepreneurship, continued in college, when she started a screen printing t-shirt company with her younger brother. Capitalizing on a new image-based social media app — Instagram — Hall popularized her designs and “fell in love with running business.”

Simultaneously, while in college in Santa Barbara, she was falling in love with country music and line dancing. She and her friends would learn the dances on YouTube and head to a bar in San Luis Obispo, where it felt great to belong to a group who all knew the same choreography. Not so great: The racist attitudes on display towards Hall, who is Black and Chinese, and her friends, who did not fit the heteronormative, white mold some country bar patrons believed to be intrinsic to the genre. Hall felt “othered,” a feeling that continued while attending country festivals across the US, including StageCoach in California. “I would walk around and people would count me. That’s very rude!” Hall says of being a person of color at a country festival, noting that California wasn’t “as aggressive” as the racism she experienced in other states.