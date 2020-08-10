Now's Your Chance to Upgrade Your Cast Iron Cookware at a Serious Discount
Sur la Table's latest sale has huge bargains on excellent cast iron cookware options (and more) from the likes of Le Creuset, Staub, and All-Clad.
Good cast iron cookware can make a big difference in the kitchen. It's versatile, durable, and produces exceedingly even heat to help you master even the toughest dishes (just ask the pros). However, it can also be prohibitively pricey, particularly if you're looking to buy from a more premium brand. Luckily, right now's your chance to score some of the best options on the market thanks to a blowout Sur la Table sale with huge bargains on cast iron cookware (and lots more) from the likes of top-of-the-line makers like Le Creuset, Staub, and All-Clad.
From Dutch ovens and baking sets to casserole dishes and stainless steel saucepans & skillets, the sale is stocked with deals that will save you big money (in some cases, hundreds of bucks) while seriously upgrading your kitchen arsenal. You can check out the full lineup of items on sale here, but we've also pulled out a few highlights from the mix below.
Le Creuset's 3.5-quart Sauteuse (perfect for stews, casseroles, and one-pot meals) is on sale for $180 (regularly $300)
Staub's round 5.5-quart Cocotte is on sale for $260 (regularly $487 and up)
Le Creuset's 2.5-quart Eiffel Tower casserole dish is on sale for $200 (regularly $285)
All-Clad's 4.5-quart stainless steel Weeknight pan is on sale for $200 (regularly $340)
Le Creuset's 3.5-quart curved oven is on sale for $200 (regularly $285)
Scanpan's professional nonstick 10-piece cookware set is on sale for $500 (regularly $1,201)
The Emile Henry Flame Charcoal Casserole clay pot is on sale for $150 (regularly $225)
Staub's 3.5-quart essential oven is on sale for $180 (regularly $429 and up)