Now's Your Chance to Upgrade Your Cast Iron Cookware at a Serious Discount

Sur la Table's latest sale has huge bargains on excellent cast iron cookware options (and more) from the likes of Le Creuset, Staub, and All-Clad.

By Thrillist Editorial

Published on 8/10/2020 at 12:18 PM

Sur la Table
Good cast iron cookware can make a big difference in the kitchen. It's versatile, durable, and produces exceedingly even heat to help you master even the toughest dishes (just ask the pros). However, it can also be prohibitively pricey, particularly if you're looking to buy from a more premium brand. Luckily, right now's your chance to score some of the best options on the market thanks to a blowout Sur la Table sale with huge bargains on cast iron cookware (and lots more) from the likes of top-of-the-line makers like Le Creuset, Staub, and All-Clad.

From Dutch ovens and baking sets to casserole dishes and stainless steel saucepans & skillets, the sale is stocked with deals that will save you big money (in some cases, hundreds of bucks) while seriously upgrading your kitchen arsenal. You can check out the full lineup of items on sale here, but we've also pulled out a few highlights from the mix below.

Sur la Table

Le Creuset's 3.5-quart  Sauteuse (perfect for stews, casseroles, and one-pot meals) is on sale for $180 (regularly $300)

Sur la Table

Staub's round 5.5-quart Cocotte is on sale for $260 (regularly $487 and up)

Sur la Table

Le Creuset's 2.5-quart Eiffel Tower casserole dish is on sale for $200 (regularly $285)

Sur la Table

All-Clad's 4.5-quart stainless steel Weeknight pan is on sale for $200 (regularly $340)

Sur la Table

Le Creuset's 3.5-quart curved oven is on sale for $200 (regularly $285)

Sur la Table

Scanpan's professional nonstick 10-piece cookware set is on sale for $500 (regularly $1,201)

Sur la Table

The Emile Henry Flame Charcoal Casserole clay pot is on sale for $150 (regularly $225)

Sur la Table

Staub's 3.5-quart essential oven is on sale for $180 (regularly $429 and up)

Head to Sur la Table to scope out the full spectrum of deals before they disappear.

