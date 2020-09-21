Get 25% off Premium CBD Supplements During This Huge Fall Sale

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Far be it for us to speculate about your mental health status, but we're going to go out on a limb and say that 2020 has left you a little more stressed and anxious than ever before. If so, welcome to the party! It's been a hell of a year, and we all have our own ways of managing, but if you're looking for a new and healthy coping strategy, a steady regimen of CBD could be a huge help.

Admittedly, it might take a bit of time to figure out how well CBD will work for you, since it interacts with all bodies differently (you can read more about that here). However, now's a great chance to give it a whirl, because one of our favorite CBD brands -- CBDistillery -- is running big fall sale on its premium lineup of CBD supplements, and offering 25% off site-wide.

CBDistillery has become one of the most trusted CBD purveyors on the market thanks to its robust lineup of products, and the fact that all of its offerings are third-party lab tested (which is hugely important to ensure both potency and purity). And for two days only (from now through Tuesday, September 22), you can save 25% on a huge selection of its top-notch CBD oil tinctures, topicals, gummies, softgels, and more when you use code FALL25 at checkout.

CBD has proven helpful for hordes of people as a treatment for stress and pain management, as well as a long-term treatment for better sleep and appetite. But, again, it's something you'll need to experiment with to discover what works best for you. So, this sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up and do just that on a budget.

Head to CBDistillery and use code FALL25 at checkout to snag your 25% discount before the sale ends at 11:59pm on September 22.