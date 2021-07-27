How to Create a Relaxing Listening Nook, According to Musician Lily Kershaw

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Los Angeles based singer/songwriter, Lily Kershaw, is quite possibly an angel on earth. As an earth-angel, it is imperative that she create a relaxing respite here in this corporal world to energetically and creatively recharge herself. Kershaw’s space takes its form as a cheerfully snug and warmly lit listening area, or music nook. The professionals call this a studio, but as I write this without any musical talent or professionalism, it is, for all intents and purposes, a nook by my standards. The following depiction of Kershaw’s listening area at home and in the studio will set the scene for how to attempt to carve out a space of your own where you too, can sit on fluffy, pastel colored furniture and bask in the gentle, radiating light of pink neon wall art.

Walking through the door to Kershaw’s home will make you do a double take—did you just make a left turn into Candyland? Is she living inside of Hieronymus Bosch’s The Garden of Earthly Delights? It smells of gardenia candle wax and fresh cut flowers. All the furnishings and trimmings are curated much like a gingerbread house, iced to perfection.

“Soft lighting and a cozy place to sit are the things that make me feel most safe and at ease when I’m [song] writing. When I am making a creative space for myself, I focus most on filling it with things that I love," says Kershaw. "At my home where I do most of my writing, I have art I love to look at, beautiful flowers, and trinkets I am fond of that remind me of various places and times in my life."

But how do you cultivate a relaxing space that suits your specific habits? Kershaw has some thoughts.

“When listening to music I feel it’s important to find the way you enjoy listening and that will dictate the kind of space you do it in," she says.“Do you like listening to music streamed from your phone through your favorite speakers? Do you like listening to your music on vinyl? Do you enjoy listening in your car on long drives?”

In my own attempt at creating said nook, I emulated Kershaw by arranging some personal doo-dads and cacti on a small table, alongside my record player. Underneath I’ve stored vinyls and other small speakers should I decide to hook up music digitally, and leave my records out posing, you know, for the contribution to the aesthetic.