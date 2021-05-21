How to Create the Ultimate Mobile Grilling Station, According to 2 BBQ Pros

The first thing that comes to mind when reading the words "mobile grilling" is likely "tailgating." And although tailgating is a form of mobile grilling, there's so much more to it. Being able to quickly load up your car with everything you need to grill on the go is an art. Bring too much and you'll end up frustrated when it's time to pack up. Bring too little, and you'll wonder why you're doing this in the first place.

But get it just right and you'll be hitting the beach, park, or game all summer long—firing up delicious meals for you and your crew. To make sure we're giving you the best advice possible on your mobile grilling peregrination, we tapped two experts who love to tailgate, and who love to grill:

Matt Pittman

and Jimmy Meadowcroft.

Pittman is founder of the iconic Meat Church BBQ Supply Store in Waxahachie, Texas and is known for his work creating, teaching, and sharing his “meat passion” with others. Meadowcroft resides in Portland, OR where he is currently Wholesale Director for Carman Ranch, a grass fed beef ranch in the Pacific Northwest that sells “meat we feel good about sharing with the planet.” Before that, he managed Brooklyn’s lauded whole animal butcher shop, Marlow & Daughters.

Here's what they had to say about creating the ultimate mobile grilling unit.