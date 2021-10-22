What You Need to Create a Next-Level Tablescape, According to an Event Planner

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

One of the best ways to make a holiday meal stand out from any other is by accompanying and integrating it with a plethora of festive decor. Beyond the delicious meal, there’s something about sitting down to a table bursting with a beautifully curated display. Plus, it serves as the perfect backdrop for collecting the memories you’re about to make.

Unfortunately, we’re not all blessed with the talents of interior design, which can make creating a unique tablescape a bit daunting. So, to give you the confidence and knowhow you’ll need to pull off a wonderfully personal table setting of your own, we asked Ellie Nottoli—an event planner and stylist— for advice on how to easily execute a beautiful holiday-worthy tabletop. She owns an event planning company in Lake Forest, Illinois, and specializes in decorating weddings, home gatherings, birthdays, and intimate dinner parties.

Thrillist: What inspired you to pursue party planning?

Ellie Nottoli: I started my business about five years ago and it really stemmed from my love of entertaining. That sort of met with my love for art and design. I kind of found a way to implement design onto a tabletop and to events in general.

What’s the first thing to consider when planning and designing a dinner party?

Nottoli: I like to think of my approach to events as storytelling. How can we tell the story about a couple through the design and styling elements that we choose? Even if it's bar signage or the signature cocktail that we choose. Everything's very intentional and purposeful. We pull Pantone colors and kind of build from there and then talk about details like, do they want a formal sit down dinner? Do they want more of a cocktail past appetizer situation? So we sort of go down this checklist of what they want their event to look like.

What color combinations would you use for holiday parties?

Nottoli: I have some clients that are really traditional and love red and green. I have some clients that are very sort of avant-garde and they like more of an off-color for Christmas. My own personal taste is to do something a little bit unexpected. And even if we're pulling in traditional tabletop, like the Spode collection for example, everyone's grandma has it, right? It's probably been passed down to too many people. I'm so inspired by nature, so I love to bring in a lot of organic elements, a lot of textures through different woods, like birch bark or even just evergreen greenery on the tabletop. We've set some beautiful holiday tables, Christmas tables that are blue and grey and it still has a very festive holiday feel to it.