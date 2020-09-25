Shopping Bag an Epic BBQ Spread With This Great Home Delivery Deal Hill Country BBQ is currently running a special sale on its super stacked BBQ boxes, which can be shipped anywhere.

Goldbelly/Hill Country BBQ

As gratifying as it may be to spend hours and hours tending to your BBQ pit in hopes of turning out some masterfully smoked meat, it's equally satisfying to sit down to a spread that's been expertly prepared by a pro. If you find yourself in the latter camp, we have good news. New York's delicious Hill Country BBQ is now running a special deal on its epic BBQ meal kit boxes -- stocked with mouthwatering hunks of brisket, pulled pork, ribs, coleslaw, and more -- and will ship them fresh to your kitchen, wherever that may be.

Goldbelly/Hill Country BBQ

While it may not be prepared in Hill Country itself, the popular New York BBQ spot pays homage to the legendary meat markets of Central Texas with this smorgasbord of distinctive dry rub-style eats, all of which can be yours for just $179 right now (compared to its typical $229 price). Here's the full list of what's in the box, which arrives ready to heat and eat right away (or store in the freezer for up to a month). One half- fack of pork ribs (6-8 bones)

One pound of juicy pulled pork

1.5 pounds of beef brisket

14 Hill Country Hot Links

12 flour tortillas

16 ounces of Hill Country pickles

8 ounces pickled onions

8 Martin’s Potato Roll buns

8 Martin’s Hot Dog buns

One bottle Hill Country "Gotta Have It Sauce"

One coleslaw kit (1.5 pounds shredded carrots/red & green cabbage with coleslaw dressing)