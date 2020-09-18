Cozy Up to Fall With These Chowder Delivery Deals

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

We may not be ready to bid summer adieu just yet, but if the cooler weather means that we can go full-bore into soup season, then so be it. We're even more keen to make the transition right now, actually, because one of the best chowder makers in the country is running a special deal that gets you some of its most delicious comfort foods at a serious discount.

Boston's Bay Shore Chowders, which has been serving up award-winning chowders, soups, and bisques in New England for over three decades, is running a special sale that gets you four packs of its chowders (of your choosing) for the price of three, delivered straight to your door via Goldbelly. That means you'll be snagging four 64-ounce bags of its fresh chowder -- each enough to serve 6-8 people -- for just $109 (compared to the regular price of $149).