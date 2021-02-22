Shopping

How to Easily Grow Flourishing Veggies & Herbs Indoors, According to a Pro

If you have counter space and a free outlet, you can grow an edible garden.

By Alex Robinson

Published on 2/22/2021 at 4:16 PM

City dwellers and suburbanites alike have often romanticized the idea of farming. Waking up at the crack of dawn, feeding livestock, tending to the land. The fantasy of working for yourself while making an honest living is, admittedly, idyllic. However, if you've ever been to a farm, taken in the pungent aromas of the barn, and hauled bales of hay for a few hours, you'd be begging to leave by nightfall. Lucky for you technology has come a long way, and you can easily start a farm on your kitchen counter with just an outlet, some water, seeds, and a bit of patience.
 
But when it comes to indoor growing, where do you begin? What should you look for in a grow kit? What kinds of vegetables and/or herbs grow best? To find out, we talked to Joyce Mast—aka the Plant Mom—at Bloomscape. She helped us break it down into three categories that we'll call beginner, intermediate, and advanced. That said, you don't have to be an expert tiller or farming fanatic to be "advanced." Maybe you just have a lot of space, time, and passion for growing. Wherever you think you land on the sowing spectrum, we've got a great indoor garden for you. No plowing, baling, or manure duty required. 

Beginner

You want to grow herbs or veggies, but you've never grown anything in your life. Here's where to start.

These are the entry-level grow kits for the total novice. They require minimal effort to maintain, are small enough to fit on your kitchen counter, and will always be a great conversation starter. Joyce recommends an herb collection and breaks them down into three categories: Aromatic herbs (sage, rosemary and thyme), savory herbs (basil, oregano and parsley), and spicy herbs (cilantro, arugula and oregano). But ultimately, the choice is yours.

Beginner Indoor Garden Essentials

These indoor gardens are about as easy to use as a toaster

Shop at Moistenland
Moistenland Hydroponics Growing System

Moistenland Hydroponics Growing System

Moistenland
$96
Shop at GrowLED
GrowLED - LED Indoor Garden

GrowLED - LED Indoor Garden

GrowLED
$40
Shop at iDOO
iDOO Hydroponics Growing System - Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit with LED Grow Light and Smart Garden Planter

iDOO Hydroponics Growing System - Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit with LED Grow Light and Smart Garden Planter

iDOO
$80
Shop at Lettuce Grow
The Farmstand (6-feet tall)

The Farmstand (6-feet tall)

Lettuce Grow
$649
Shop at Lettuce Grow
The Farmstand

The Farmstand

Lettuce Grow
$348
Shop at Rise Gardens
Personal Rise Garden

Personal Rise Garden

Rise Gardens
$279
Shop at Click & Grow
The Smart Garden 9

The Smart Garden 9

Click & Grow
$200
Shop at Click & Grow
The Smart Garden 3

The Smart Garden 3

Click & Grow
$100
onsale!
Shop at AeroGarden
AeroGarden Harvest Elite

AeroGarden Harvest Elite

AeroGarden
$130
$180
onsale!
Shop at AeroGarden
AeroGarden Harvest

AeroGarden Harvest

AeroGarden
$100
$150
onsale!
Shop at AeroGarden
AeroGarden Sprout

AeroGarden Sprout

AeroGarden
$70
$100
Intermediate

You know your way around soil and which windows to put plants in. You've possibly even dabbled in growing peppers or herbs before. These kits are more your speed.

The growing kits here require some knowledge of plants as well as more attention. They'll give you the option to grow more, but they're also a bit bigger and might need their own dedicated spot in your home. Joyce explains that you'll have to consider the needs for the herb or vegetable you’re growing so that you’re trimming to continuously encourage growth—as well as your needs for cooking with the herb or veggie.

Intermediate Indoor Garden Essentials

These gardens are still very user-friendly, but you'll need to keep a closer eye on your crop

Shop at Gardyn
Gardyn Home Starter Kit

Gardyn Home Starter Kit

Gardyn
$899
Shop at Rise Gardens
Double Family Garden

Double Family Garden

Rise Gardens
$749
onsale!
Shop at AeroGarden
Farm 24Basic

Farm 24Basic

AeroGarden
$520
$695
Shop at Click & Grow
The Smart Garden 27

The Smart Garden 27

Click & Grow
$600
Advanced

You've done this before. You already have a garden, but are really attracted to the idea of having another garden in your home. Check out these kits.

The few growing kits here are for the more experienced gardeners who have the space, time, and patience to nurture the smallest seedlings into the biggest bounty. With these type of gardens, Joyce says "...know the needs for the herbs or vegetables you’re growing, so that you’re trimming to continuously to encourage growth." She also notes a detail many new growers overlook: "You may not be the only one in your household who enjoys eating herbs and vegetables. Aphids, spider mites, and whiteflies are all pests that can take residence in your indoor garden." You'll need to be sure to monitor these gardens daily. 

Advanced Indoor Garden Essentials

Indoor gardening is no longer a hobby, it's a part of who you are. You can now add "Indoor Farmer" to your resume.

Shop at Aerospring
Aerospring Hydroponic Tower - Vertical Herb & Vegetable Garden

Aerospring Hydroponic Tower - Vertical Herb & Vegetable Garden

Aerospring
$530
onsale!
Shop at AeroGarden
AeroGarden Farm 24XL

AeroGarden Farm 24XL

AeroGarden
$670
$895
Shop at OPCOM
OPCOM Farm GrowWall - 75 Pot Vertical Hydroponic Growing System

OPCOM Farm GrowWall - 75 Pot Vertical Hydroponic Growing System

OPCOM
$900
Shop at Aerospring
Aerospring Indoor Hydroponic System: Tower, Tent, LEDs, and Fan

Aerospring Indoor Hydroponic System: Tower, Tent, LEDs, and Fan

Aerospring
Shop at Crescent Garden
Nest Raised Planter

Nest Raised Planter

Crescent Garden
$579
Shop at Rise Gardens
Triple Family Garden

Triple Family Garden

Rise Gardens
$949
onsale!
Shop at AeroGarden
45 Watt LED Grow Light Panel

45 Watt LED Grow Light Panel

AeroGarden
$100
$125
Shop at Click & Grow
The Wall Farm Indoor Vertical Garden

The Wall Farm Indoor Vertical Garden

Click & Grow
