How to Create the Ultimate Mini Golf Course in Your Backyard This is a DIY project you can definitely ace.

Design by Grace Han for Thrillist

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Playing mini golf is a skill. Creating your own putt putt course, however, is an art form. Now, we're not saying you need to go full Rube Goldberg machine here, but having the right supplies, the right vision, and a little creativity can go a long way. To help get us inspired, we chatted with DTP Companies’ Director of Marketing Bill Kennedy. DTP (Downtown Project) is a Vegas-based company which creates wildly fun concepts that are all about social connections and “collisions.” Just take a look at the 20,000 square-foot Gold Spike, an entertainment venue with a massive outdoor courtyard known as “The Backyard” with oversized interactive games (giant Jenga!), plenty of Instagrammable moments to be had, and unique programming like monthly roller-skating events. As luck would have it, Bill happens to be in the process of ripping up his backyard and adding a putting green right now (serendipity!). Here's what Bill had to say about how to build the perfect backyard mini golf course.

Thrillist TV Wine and Cheeseburger S1 E5 Wine and Cheeseburger: Harley and Lara Pair Falafel with Wine

Design by Grace Han for Thrillist

Phase 1: The Basics “Make it a challenge. Make it something different. Make it where people have a dialogue and it’s interactive, not just focused on getting a ball in a hole but focused on getting your friends tipsy. That would be the Gold Spike strategy," Bill tells us. “The theme is important,” he continues, “The best courses always have a theme.” Once you lock down the theme, you'll want to pick up some putters and balls. Bill also encourages folks to incorporate items you already have in your home. An old tire would make a great loop-the-loop or ramp; PVC pipe and old poster shipping tubes make great chutes and tunnels. Cinder blocks, planters, used pallets, old paint cans, Mason jars, plywood, kitty litter (for sand traps!)—start looking around at all the crap in your house you’re not using and think, “How could this be used in putt-putt?” Once you've looked around your place and realized you don't have anything listed above, don't panic and check out this minigolf “back nine” set, which comes with a lot of fun obstacles you can incorporate. For something a bit more whimsical and kid-friendly, this set comes with a bunch of stuff, including several obstacles—like the must-have windmill—as well as “holes” with flags (no need to dig up your yard!) and two LED golf balls for nighttime use. If you want a more traditional course, you’re going to want some putting greens. This one has built-in sand traps (BYO sand) and built-in cup cutouts. If you’re cool with digging some holes in your yard, a Solo cup or wide-mouthed Mason jar would do the trick to catch the balls.

Design by Grace Han for Thrillist

Design by Grace Han for Thrillist