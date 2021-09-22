We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

As soon as the weather begins hinting that fall is here, we can’t help but start thinking about soups and stews. Technically, you don’t need much to whip up a delicious soup recipe. In fact, a pot and spoon is enough. But, with the right equipment, you can take your soul-warming liquid meals to new heights, all while saving time and energy. To help you with that, we tracked down some must-have tools for creating big batches of flavorful soups and stews with minimal effort, and they’re all conveniently available on Amazon.

From powerful blenders to brilliantly designed utensils that will reduce messes, keep scrolling to stock up all the things you’ll need to dominate soup season this year (and beyond).