8 Smartly Designed Must-Have Tools to Make Soups and Stews This Season
From kitchen appliances to serving accessories, snag these essentials to take your soup making skills to the next level.
As soon as the weather begins hinting that fall is here, we can’t help but start thinking about soups and stews. Technically, you don’t need much to whip up a delicious soup recipe. In fact, a pot and spoon is enough. But, with the right equipment, you can take your soul-warming liquid meals to new heights, all while saving time and energy. To help you with that, we tracked down some must-have tools for creating big batches of flavorful soups and stews with minimal effort, and they’re all conveniently available on Amazon.
From powerful blenders to brilliantly designed utensils that will reduce messes, keep scrolling to stock up all the things you’ll need to dominate soup season this year (and beyond).
A large pot is a must-have in general, but it’s especially essential when it comes to making soups. This cast iron Dutch oven provides even heat retention and distribution, which will vastly improve your cooking experience. Also, it’s big enough to make larger recipesand is oven-safe up to 540 degrees Fahrenheit.
When your recipes require time and care, a slow cooker is the best option. But if you don’t have the time for that, the Instant Pot’s pressure cooking capabilities come to the rescue. This one boasts seven distinct functions for use as a pressure or slow cooker, rice or yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan or food warmer, and it’s equipped with 13 “smart” programming options depending on what you’re making.
For creamy soups, consider this versatile blender that allows you to blend hot ingredients or cook them directly within it. It boils, then gently stirs so everything—from vegetables to raw meat—cooks evenly and perfectly.
Immersion blenders are a magical tool when it comes to soup-making, helping you reduce mess while ensuring even textures throughout. This one in particular boasts an ergonomic handle for non-slip and comfortable grip, a stainless steel S-shaped fixed blade that quickly blends ingredients, and even an egg whisk and a frother attachment.
If you’re really looking to save time in the kitchen, this soup maker is your new best friend. While it’s compact, it can replace both your pot and blender by automatically heating and blending ingredients into finished soups in as little as 18 minutes. The six preset programs allow you to control texture (whether you want your soup pureed, chunky, cold, etc.) and it can even make compotes and smoothies, too.
When it’s time to serve, the right ladle makes a big difference. This one is sturdy, heat resistant, and long lasting, with a unique head design that allows you to scrape the last bits of soup or stew along the bottom and sides of any pot. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe.
These porcelain soup bowls come in a set of four and their handles will ensure you avoid burning your hands. They’re also microwave, oven, and dishwasher safe.
Want to take your soup to-go? Pack them in these sweat-proof and leak-proof food thermoses that promise to keep contents hot for up to 12 hours courtesy of their double wall design. This set includes 17- and 24-ounce jars, a foldable spoon, leak proof airtight sealing lid, and an additional lid that can be used as a bowl.