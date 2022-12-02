8 Products That Will Make Your Home Feel Like a Five-Star Hotel

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

It’s hard to get in and out of a five-star hotel without spending at least $500 per night. Whether or not you think the rates are worth it, there’s no denying the five-star experience is pretty darn nice. You usually get a welcome drink when you arrive, hotel staff knows you by name, the toilet paper isn’t single-ply, there’s a cozy bathrobe in the closet—you get the picture.

While most of us can’t afford to consistently hole up in a hotel like Eloise, there are plenty of products we can treat ourselves to that make our homes feel a little more luxe. Some high-end hotel brands like the Four Seasons, The Ritz-Carlton, and Marriott even have their own collections that let guests stock up on elegant hotel-quality essentials like 500 thread count sheets, fluffy ultra-white bath towels, and designer toiletries (yes, they’re a thing). Westin even hawks its super-comfy signature Heavenly Bed.

While that particular mattress will set you back at least a thousand bucks, you don’t need to spend that much money to make your home feel like a five-star hotel. Much like you can elevate your bar cart on a budget, you can do the same thing with your sanctuary. In fact, here are a handful of hand-picked products starting at just $29—cheaper than a fancy room service omelette.