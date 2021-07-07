How to Make Homemade Candles, According to Artist Janie Korn

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

I am convinced a homemade candle might be the most charming gift you can give yourself, or a loved one. At best, it’s an intimate exercise in exploring your preferences and expressing thoughtfulness towards those you care for. At worst, it’s a small, silly mess, and yet—still worth the effort. The following tutorial and insight into the world of candle-making with the oh-so magical artist, Janie Korn, will have you setting a mood in no time. As a lover of good smells and crafty moments, I was thrilled at the prospect of making a bubbling brew of beeswax in a choose-my-own-adventure fashion with some of my favorite scents.

A quick trip to the hobby shop (or online) and some guidance from Korn will set you up for success.

The process only requires a few ingredients: beeswax (or soy wax, which seems to be most common at the craft store), liquid scent(s), dye, a thermometer, a double boiler setup or saucepan, wicks, and scissors. Korn suggests a hairdryer as well to help with molding wax once cooled for sculpting effects. “Pro tip for beeswax: You have to heat it well before working with it, or else it cracks. So just run a hair dryer over it so it's soft and start playing!”

Because Korn is a sculptor, she “likes to play with form, no matter the medium.”

“Typical beeswax wrap candles look like cylindrical columns, but by cutting three strips of varying length, wrapping them around a wick, stacked with the longest strip at the bottom, medium in the center, and shortest strip at the top, you can transform the beeswax into a three-tiered birthday cake. Use pink wax and detail with white wax for frosting.” Korn’s artistry is something to behold—she shapes her candles into all different kinds of inanimate objects, and even faces—resulting in beautifully surreal 3D portraits.

If you’re looking to start out simply by pouring wax into a container rather than mold, sculpt, or carve it yourself, you can find candle making kits that come with most of these ingredients (along with some glass jars or tea-light tins). Decidedly, this simpler method was my first approach. Korn confirmed that the store bought kits often require minimal stove time and can easily be used outdoors, should making a mess be a big concern. For my first go, I chose some vintage glassware—thrifted mugs and stemmed coupe glasses.

If you’re like me and beginning this process knowing absolutely nothing about candles except how to light them, let me wax poetic (sorry) on the difference between soy and beeswax. Soy candles tend to produce a whiter, cooler, more fluorescent-like flame, while beeswax candles give off a more natural light. Beeswax candles typically also last longer than most other candles—it’s more dense than other waxes, so it burns slower and drips less. However, unless you have a soy allergy, please don’t lose sleep over which wax you pick, at least for your first go.

If you’re feeling creatively stumped, Korn has advice.

“Anyone trying to experiment with creativity needs to check in with themselves first—reflect on what really fills you with joy,” she says. “When you make something authentic to you, it's a really cool thing. This is a forgiving medium, so get weird, get abstract. Add buttons or glitter. Make something new and weird and unique to you.”

Still need some direction? She suggests creating something with “a charming, rustic, cabin-in-the-Catskills kind of vibe [by making a] traditional beeswax wrapped column, with pressed flowers. Press [the petals] into the base candle, then in a saucepan, heat up some beeswax, and then dip the whole candle into the liquid wax. You'll want a thin coat of it on the candle, so don't let it sit too long, because the desired effect is just a thin coating of beeswax to seal the flower, and still allow the flower to be visible. These are so stunning—imagine them served with a homemade dessert.”

Whether you start out with a simple poured candle, or dive right into the sculpture work, I can assure you this process will bring you joy. The customization possibilities here are truly endless, and Korn’s artistry serves as great inspiration as you get acquainted with the process.