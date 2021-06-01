How to Reduce Your Footprint in the Woods, According to Outdoor Advocate Katie Boué

While we’ve all been patiently waiting for warm weather to give us the cue to finally leave our cocoons and explore the outdoors again, we’ve also been thinking about what going outside means to the environment. As hikers—and overall humans—it’s important to be conscious about our environmental impact while embarking on new adventures. Our responsibility to respect nature goes beyond simply enjoying a walk on a trail or taking a quick dip in a river, it also involves how we prepare and pack for such excursions.

In the spirit of leaving no trace behind, we ought to be taking extra steps to make sure we’re making choices with sustainability in mind. To help us understand how to do better, we spoke with Katie Boué, founder of the Outdoor Advocacy Project, about the things we should consider while shopping for gear, and while out in the woods and on the trail.