The Secrets to Smoking Cannabis at Home Without Annoying Your Neighbors

I don’t know about you, but smoking indoors for three months straight has put me in a little hot water with my property manager.

Although I’d smoked without any complaints on my patio the past year, once my upstairs neighbor started working from home, I quickly learned just how uncomfortable she was with the smell of weed smoke. Ok, I’m respectful; I can adapt. So I started exhaling into the kitchen fan installed over my stovetop. Almost immediately I got an email regarding neighbors smelling weed smoke coming out of their stove.

Many -- but not too many -- rounds of trial and error later, I’m successfully back to my usual wellness routines. While I can’t tell you why they don’t see that we’re just trying to be good, obedient citizens and stay indoors in the middle of a global pandemic, I can share with you some tips and tricks to help you maintain your routine without affecting your rental agreement or catching side-eye from neighbors.