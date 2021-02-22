Shopping How to Tackle Different Kinds of Pain Using CBD CBD is believed to interact with your endocannabinoid system, sending signals to your brain and immune system to suppress inflammation, pain, and even sensitivity thresholds.

Unlike other members of the wellness royal family, cannabidiol’s (CBD) rank only ever seems to rise. CBD’s versatility keeps it in the limelight while imparting its luxurious qualities to you. There are many ways CBD can improve your day-to-day life, and there’s no better application than for pain. Maybe you want to ease chronic pain without the chronic or you need to soothe your aching, post-workout muscles. Whatever your reason, CBD can help you without any of the psychoactive effects of marijuana. CBD is believed to interact with your endocannabinoid system (ECS), sending signals to your brain and immune system to suppress inflammation, pain, and even sensitivity thresholds. Scientists still have a lot to learn about exactly how CBD supplies pain relief, but several studies support its ability to take on chronic pain, especially for those with fibromyalgia. There are many ways to reap these benefits, generally by consuming CBD in some form, but topicals can be a particular boon for pain. We’ll have to wait for some human trials, but there is evidence that you can get the pain-relieving effects of CBD through the skin. Lotions, oils, and roll-ons can help you target pain (often with a little help from menthol), and they also allow you to avoid any calming side effects you might experience from ingesting or inhaling CBD. Everyone’s approach is different and some people may need stronger doses than others, regardless of how you get your CBD fix. Luckily, it’s raining a variety of great hemp-based CBD products that you can tailor to your tastes and lifestyle.

Rhythm Recover - Lemon Ginger Seltzer 4-pack $24 If you’re hitting your home gym hard and need a refreshing recovery beverage, Rhythm Recover can help you focus on literally anything other than what that extra set of burpees is doing to your muscles. This 5-calorie sparkling beverage contains 15mg of CBD with a bright lemon-ginger taste and a little help from anti-inflammatory turmeric. $24 at Rhythm

CBD Oil Roll-ons | Gold Formula $28 Active people and those with joint issues are probably all too familiar with roll-on analgesics. This menthol-forward CBD alternative can pick up where their old sticks left off—and lap them. With 200mg of CBD per container, this extra-strength roll-on should blast away any aches. $28 at PlusCBD

Recovery 2x Elixir (1500mg) $60 This potent tincture packs 1500mg of CBD in about an ounce of liquid. The addition of red mandarin orange makes it a joy to use, whether topically or sublingually. The citrusy tincture also brings terpenes, another non-psychoactive cannabis component, into the party to improve the CBD’s efficiency. $60 at Canna Hemp Co

CBD Sports Cream $40 Like other mentholated topicals, the coolness of this cream provides some immediate relief, but the CBD isn’t too far behind. Massage away soreness with this lotion from a Black-owned company whose main priority is premium ingredients, through and through. $40 at Holmes Organics

Mendi No THC Gummies $30 These vegan gummies are a colorful option great for recovering from a workout. Each gummy has 15mg of CBD and you can adjust your dose as necessary. The fresh fruit flavors will take you back to your childhood, and the CBD will make your aches a thing of the past. $30 at Mendi

Salve 500 mg $60 Simply Pure’s CBD salve is such a hit for the Black-owned company, it’s often out of stock. This hemp ointment packs 500mg of CBD into a single ounce, delivering targeted relief wherever you need it. While eucalyptus still provides the minty notes topicals often include, the salve’s lavender tones are a pleasant counterbalance. $60 at The Purest Life

Hemp Oil 330 $20 If your furry friend is having joint problems, this hemp oil from Pet Releaf can be a rejuvenating supplement. Meant for cats and small dogs (there are different versions for bigger dogs), this CBD oil can be added to their food to relieve their aches. $20 at Pet Releaf

Rescue CBD Muscle Cream 1000mg $40 Whether you’re a hiking savant or you have a physically demanding job, sometimes your muscles need some love at the end of the day. Put down the Bengay and pick up this mentholated CBD cream. Fast-acting and non-greasy, the muscle cream will make the rigors of the day a distant memory. $40 at Naternal

CBD Relief Wraps (3-Pack) $45 This three-pack of CBD wraps can help you shake-off pain when you’re either laid up or won’t be moving around for a while. They need to stay on the skin for at least 30 minutes, but the onset of the CBD can take up to an hour. Ideal for injuries like a sprain, sore muscles, or menstrual cramps, these wraps will provide up to six hours of relief. $45 at Envy CBD

Extra Strength Body Creme | Pain Relief $60 Apothecanna’s topicals are considered the gold standard to many, and this lotion lives up to that reputation. This cooling cream boasts relief from day dampeners like arthritis flare-ups and migraines while also being an effective muscle-soothing salve. $60 at Apothecanna Cannabis Lotion

Releaf Balm $30 This balm is one of the most popular CBD topicals out there. Like a reverse ICY HOT, the Releaf Balm gives off a warming sensation at first before giving way to a frostier experience. It comes in two sizes containing 180 and 600mg of phytocannabinoids, namely CBD and terpenes. $30 at Papa & Barkley

