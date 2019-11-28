How to Watch and Stream the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is as much a Turkey Day tradition as green bean casserole and your grandpa's problematic politics, but if you've cut the cord on cable, you may be wondering how to catch all the action this year. The parade, which kicks off at 9am on Thursday, November 28, will be broadcast live on NBC and CBS, but there are quite a few other options to stream the big, balloon-packed spectacle online or via your favorite set top device. Here's what you need to know.
When is the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?
The parade kicks off at 9am on Thursday, November 28, and ends at noon. The route takes the floats, balloons, and performers down Central Park West and winds down to the Macy's flagship store in Herald Square, where most of the big performances will take place.
How to watch the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
If you're not braving the cold and crowds to see it in person, you'll be able to watch the parade live on CBS and NBC (NBC will also be streaming it online and via its mobile app if you have a cable subscription). If you've joined the coterie of cord-cutters, though, you'll be able to stream it on a variety of platforms. Streaming services that offer the two aforementioned networks, including Hulu+ Live TV, Sling TV, and AT&T TV Now, are solid options to catch all the coverage.
How to stream the 2019 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for free
The answer, in short, is yes. For starters, all of the previously mentioned live TV streaming services (Hulu+ Live TV, Sling TV, and AT&T TV Now) offer one week free trials. That means you could theoretically sign up just to watch the parade and not pay anything (just remember to cancel your subscription before the end of the free trial). Alternately, Verizon will be streaming the parade live at this YouTube link for free starting at 8:30am on Thursday, November 28.