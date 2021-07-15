Shopping How to Stream All the Must-See Tokyo 2020 Olympics Coverage No cable? No problem. You've got plenty of other options to catch all the action. And some are even free.

Shutterstock/Salty View

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are (finally!) upon us! After being postponed a full year due to COVID, the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo are set to kick off on July 23 and run through August 8. It's guaranteed to be quite a unique affair, but one that much of the world is more than ready to watch. Since most events during the 17-day global showcase won't allow for in-person spectators, per COVID protocols, practically everyone will be watching from home. That means there are plenty of opportunities to catch all the big events live from the comfort of your couch (or your desk—shhh...we won't tell). In fact, you don't even need cable. There are a number of streaming options (including some that are totally free!) that will allow you to tune in to see Team USA and the 11,000 other athletes attending from across the globe compete. To make it a bit easier to navigate the streaming options, we've pulled together some of your best bets to watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics without cable.

How to Stream the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Peacock NBCUniversal's relatively nascent streaming platform, Peacock, will be streaming all major events live (including the opening ceremony). In fact, you'll be able to catch a lot of it for free with the Peacock Free tier (as long as you don't mind watching commercials). If you're okay shelling out a few bucks, you can also upgrade to Peacock Premium (which is $4.99 per month and comes with access to NBC's catalog of shows and movies) or Premium Plus, a $9.99 per month option that offers the same as the Premium tier, but without ads. NBCUniversal's relatively nascent streaming platform, Peacock, will be streaming all major events live (including the opening ceremony). In fact, you'll be able to catch a lot of it for free with the Peacock Free tier (as long as you don't mind watching commercials). If you're okay shelling out a few bucks, you can also upgrade to Peacock Premium (which is $4.99 per month and comes with access to NBC's catalog of shows and movies) or Premium Plus, a $9.99 per month option that offers the same as the Premium tier, but without ads.

Hulu + Live TV Hulu's live TV streaming package grants you access to over 75 channels, including the Olympic Channel and NBC, both of which will be offering extensive live coverage of the games. And while a subscription to Hulu + Live TV costs $64.99 per month, the platform does offer a free 7-day trial (just remember to cancel before it ends or you'll be on the hook for the full subscription). Hulu's live TV streaming package grants you access to over 75 channels, including the Olympic Channel and NBC, both of which will be offering extensive live coverage of the games. And while a subscription to Hulu + Live TV costs $64.99 per month, the platform does offer a free 7-day trial (just remember to cancel before it ends or you'll be on the hook for the full subscription).

Sling TV Like Hulu's live TV package, Sling TV's Sling Blue package grants you access to live programming across a smattering of different networks, including NBC (in select markets). Even better? New subscribers can sign up and pay just $10 for their first month (it's $35 normally). Plus, if you want to ensure you'll have even more access to coverage of the Tokyo games, you can also upgrade to the Sports Extra package (an additional $11 per month), which includes the Olympic channel. Like Hulu's live TV package, Sling TV's Sling Blue package grants you access to live programming across a smattering of different networks, including NBC (in select markets). Even better? New subscribers can sign up and pay just $10 for their first month (it's $35 normally). Plus, if you want to ensure you'll have even more access to coverage of the Tokyo games, you can also upgrade to the Sports Extra package (an additional $11 per month), which includes the Olympic channel.

AT&T TV Although slightly pricier than any of the other live TV streaming platforms here, AT&T TV's base "Entertainment" package ($69.99 per month) does get you access to both NBC and NBC Sports. If you want access to the Olympic channel, you'll need to upgrade to the "Ultimate" plan ($94.99 per month). However, while it's not explicitly advertised as a free trial, new users are welcome to cancel their subscription within 14 days for a full refund. Just a thought if you're not ready to pull the trigger on a full subscription. Although slightly pricier than any of the other live TV streaming platforms here, AT&T TV's base "Entertainment" package ($69.99 per month) does get you access to both NBC and NBC Sports. If you want access to the Olympic channel, you'll need to upgrade to the "Ultimate" plan ($94.99 per month). However, while it's not explicitly advertised as a free trial, new users are welcome to cancel their subscription within 14 days for a full refund. Just a thought if you're not ready to pull the trigger on a full subscription.