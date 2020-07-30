Shopping

Huckberry's Big Summer Sale Will Get You Outfitted for the Outdoors in No Time

Save up to 40% off linen shirts, summer shorts, sun glasses, hats, hiking shoes, and more.

By Alex Robinson

Published on 7/29/2020 at 5:09 PM

There's still plenty of summer left to be had. That means road trips, backyard movie nights, definitely some beach time, and maybe a little car camping in the mountains to escape the heat. And as we enter the throes of summer, we must be sure we're adequately prepared and outfitted. 

Leave it to Huckberry's Annual Summer Sale to come through in the nick of time with savings on linen shirts, summer shorts, sun glasses, hiking shoes, durable daypacks, and more. Here are just a few of our favorite deals.

Huckberry

Cotton-Linen Shirt

Price: $54 down from $68

Huckberry

Flint and Tinder Breaker Trunks

Price: $46 down from $58

Huckberry

Unico Hiking Shoes

Price: $184 down from $230

Huckberry

Mohinders City Slipper

Price: $108 down from $145

Huckberry

Huckberry Cruisers Sunnies

Price: $30 down from $35

Huckberry

Evergood's CPL 24 Daypack

Price: $150 down from $229

And there's a lot more where that came from -- coats, chinos, dress shoes, accessories, hats, and bathing suits. 

