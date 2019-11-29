Get Hulu for Just $1.99 a Month Thanks to This Great Black Friday Deal

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Sure, Disney+ may be getting all the attention lately in the streaming service universe, but lest we forget about an old standby like Hulu, which has been turning out excellent original programming for years (and is, of course, stocked with a huge catalog of popular TV shows and movies). Today's a great day to sign up for Hulu, too, thanks to a crazy-good Black Friday deal that lets you lock in a $1.99 monthly subscription for a full year.
This basic Hulu plan (which does have ads) normally costs $5.99 a month, but new subscribers can sign up today and get it for a whopping $4 cheaper per month, which amounts to an annual savings of $48. That may not seem like a huge chunk of change in the scheme of things, but considering how much you may already be shelling out for other streaming services, it's a discount you shouldn't pass up.
The $1.99 subscription price is good for 12 months, after which you'll be on the hook to pay the standard $5.99. Still, you're not going to find a better Hulu deal than this, even if it's only good for a year.