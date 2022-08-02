Rent This Plant-Filled Refurbished Barn for Your Next Catskills Vacation

Airbnb

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Maybe it’s the abundance of beautiful nature and design-focused small towns—or maybe it’s the fact that Manhattanites are in constant need of a weekend getaway—but Upstate New York has some of the most incredible vacation rentals in the entire country. Case in point: this four-bedroom barn house in Jewett, complete with an incredible backyard and enough plants to make any wannabe botanist swoon.

Airbnb

Originally built in 1845, The Hunter Barnhouse was recently renovated to incorporate modern kitchen and bathroom appliances among the original wood beams and sliding barn doors. The fully equipped kitchen is farmhouse-chic at its best, with white ceramic dinnerware, vases filled with wildflowers, modern light fixtures, and—according to the host—“more coffee brewing devices than are probably necessary.” The three bathrooms, meanwhile, feature Avalon Organics bath products, Parachute towels, and one of the dreamiest clawfoot tubs we've ever seen.

Thrillist TV History of The History of Tailgating

Airbnb

The four bedrooms also feature Parachute linens, plus an abundance of details that will make you feel right at home (think: gallery walls, record players, stacks of books, and dried flower arrangements galore). But perhaps the best interior space is the light- and green-filled living room. Aside from potted plants tucked next to every piece of furniture and crawling up the shiplap walls, the lofted room has a wood-burning fireplace, a hanging chair (plus an actual wood swing), and a leather couch for maximum coziness.

Airbnb

Speaking of coziness, just wait until you see the backyard. The outdoor space—completely surrounded by a thick forest—comes with a hot tub, fire pit, hammock, outdoor fireplace and grill, and dining area big enough for all your guests. Given how the Catskills region is known for its excellent fall foliage, we can only imagine how amazing the tree-shrouded yard becomes when it’s bursting with autumn colors.

Airbnb

Whether or not you can swing a visit during foliage season (the listing currently has dates available every month this year, so it’s possible!), your crew will find plenty to do in this quiet corner of New York. The house is just 10 minutes away from both Hunter Mountain and Windham Mountain (two of the region’s best ski resorts), and it’s within quick driving distance to the shops and restaurants in the towns of Tannersville, Hunter, and Windham.

Airbnb