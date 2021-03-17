This Is the Ultimate Cooler/Backpack Combo for Day Hikes and Beach Trips

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

These days, it seems like every company with the word "outdoor" in their mission statement is producing a cooler. And we're not mad about that. Competition is fierce, which means these coolers are rigorously tested dutifully reviewed. The Unbound from Hydro Flask is no exception.

Known primarily for their stainless steel travel bottles and tumblers, Hydro Flask is expanding their successful business model of keeping things cold with the Unbound soft cooler (now on sale for $143.99). The cooler itself is lightweight—clocking in at just 3 pounds—but can carry enough drinks and ice to start a small party. The interior is also waterproof, so you'll never have to worry about a cold, soggy shirt (unless you're like me and sweat after 6 steps into a hike).

The bottom line: If you're looking for a great portable—and durable—cooler to take camping, on hikes, to the beach, or to the park, grab Hydro Flask's Unbound for 25% off while you still can.