This Backpack Cooler Is This Summer's Ultimate Outdoor Drinking Companion

Though summertime hangs at the park and backyard get-togethers will look decidedly different this summer, BYOB socially distant meet-ups are likely to be the go-to for many of us until things get back to normal. That means you're going to want a solid, easy-to-transport place to stash and cool your various adult beverages (because even during these trying times, there's no reason to be drinking lukewarm liquor under the hot sun).

Enter: the Hydro Flask Soft Cooler Pack, a super-insulated backpack-style cooler that makes it easy to tote all your beer, wine, booze, and snacks to the park, trail, beach, or wherever it is you plan to responsibly enjoy your surroundings this summer. And better yet? Right now it's a cool 50% off.