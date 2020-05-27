This Backpack Cooler Is This Summer's Ultimate Outdoor Drinking Companion
File under: socially distant happy hour essentials.
Though summertime hangs at the park and backyard get-togethers will look decidedly different this summer, BYOB socially distant meet-ups are likely to be the go-to for many of us until things get back to normal. That means you're going to want a solid, easy-to-transport place to stash and cool your various adult beverages (because even during these trying times, there's no reason to be drinking lukewarm liquor under the hot sun).
Enter: the Hydro Flask Soft Cooler Pack, a super-insulated backpack-style cooler that makes it easy to tote all your beer, wine, booze, and snacks to the park, trail, beach, or wherever it is you plan to responsibly enjoy your surroundings this summer. And better yet? Right now it's a cool 50% off.
Weighing in at just over three pounds, this thing is designed for easy long-haul carrying, unlike its more rigid and heftier counterparts. Still, it's designed to keep items cool for up to 48 hours, is fully leak-proof, and features enough storage to hold up to 34 cans (without ice). And in case you're feeling any hesitation, you can rest easy knowing it comes with a five year warranty.
For a limited time, you can snag this thing in either the grey, goldenrod, or maroon colorways for just $100 (50% off its normal price).
Head to Hydro Flask to gear up and keep your cold ones cold.