Ina Garten Teamed Up with Goldbelly to Bless Us All with Dessert Delivery

Ina Garten is here to upgrade your spread of holiday sweets. The inimitable Barefoot Contessa is now shipping a selection of her desserts nationwide via Goldbelly, just in time for Christmas. This also marks the first time ever that Garten, one of Food Network’s biggest stars and the author of more than 10 bestselling cookbooks, is shipping her creations directly to consumers.

“I am thrilled about my new partnership with Goldbelly, just in time for the holidays! It’s been great working with my friends Joe & Vanessa and the Goldbelly team to bring some of my favorite recipes to life. I hope you love these freshly baked desserts as much as I do,” said Garten in a shared statement.

Items available at launch include Garten’s signature chocolatey brownies, a stunning snow-white coconut layer cake, and four different types of cookies, available by the dozen.

“Let’s face it, we’ve all dreamed of being a guest in Ina’s Hamptons kitchen, tasting her recipes. As of today, on Goldbelly, we’re making those food dreams come true!” said Goldbelly CEO and founder Joe Ariel.

Here’s everything you can order to ensure there will be no need to bake dessert yourself this season. How easy is that?!