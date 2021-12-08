Ina Garten Teamed Up with Goldbelly to Bless Us All with Dessert Delivery
You can now get the Barefoot Contessa’s delicious baked goods delivered straight to your door.
Ina Garten is here to upgrade your spread of holiday sweets. The inimitable Barefoot Contessa is now shipping a selection of her desserts nationwide via Goldbelly, just in time for Christmas. This also marks the first time ever that Garten, one of Food Network’s biggest stars and the author of more than 10 bestselling cookbooks, is shipping her creations directly to consumers.
“I am thrilled about my new partnership with Goldbelly, just in time for the holidays! It’s been great working with my friends Joe & Vanessa and the Goldbelly team to bring some of my favorite recipes to life. I hope you love these freshly baked desserts as much as I do,” said Garten in a shared statement.
Items available at launch include Garten’s signature chocolatey brownies, a stunning snow-white coconut layer cake, and four different types of cookies, available by the dozen.
“Let’s face it, we’ve all dreamed of being a guest in Ina’s Hamptons kitchen, tasting her recipes. As of today, on Goldbelly, we’re making those food dreams come true!” said Goldbelly CEO and founder Joe Ariel.
Here’s everything you can order to ensure there will be no need to bake dessert yourself this season. How easy is that?!
This snow-white, 6-inch coconut layer cake has four decadent layers of cream cheese icing and is sprinkled generously with shredded coconut on the outside. It’s guaranteed to impress and serves six to eight people (or one, no one’s judging).
A box of a dozen or two of Ina’s most decadent cookies, loaded with individually wrapped Chocolate Chunk Walnut, Chocolate White Chocolate Chunk, Oatmeal Raisin, and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk. You can also order any flavor of the cookies on their own, by the dozen.
Are these the richest, fudgiest chocolate brownies? Well, we haven’t done an official taste test yet but if anyone wants to sponsor that, let us know. There’s no question that these would be contenders, though, since they’re studded with dark chocolate chunks and given an extra dose of richness from a splash of coffee ( one of Garten’s signature ingredients in many of her delectable chocolate desserts). It comes as an uncut 8-inch square tray, and can be cut into nine squares for serving.
The same fudgy brownies as above, but chock full of walnuts.
For those who love sweet and salty in one bite, this spin on a childhood favorite is your jam (pun intended). These bars have a layer of peanut butter shortbread on the bottom and are then topped with raspberry jam, salty peanuts, and peanut butter crumble. It comes as an uncut 8-inch square tray, and can be cut into nine squares for serving.
Choose your own combination of two 8-inch-by-8-inch trays of bars from Outrageous Chocolate Brownies, Outrageous Chocolate Brownies with Walnuts, and Peanut Butter & Jelly Bars.