Why This Tiny Action Camera Is Worth Bringing on Your Next Adventure

Today, most people carry around top quality cameras in their phones, which has made it easier than ever for average users to snap incredible photos without investing in a pricey standalone camera. And we get it, having to tote around a separate device is less than convenient, especially if it’s bulky and your packing space is limited. However, if you’re an aspiring content creator or simply want to capture your adventures in a more elevated and interesting way, we highly encourage you to use a small action camera like the Insta 360 Go 2. I tested the Insta 360 Go 2 on my recent trip to Puerto Rico, and I was impressed by how well my footage turned out. Keep reading to find out more about how this tiny, travel-friendly camera operates and why I plan to bring it with me on all my future excursions.

The Snapshot What it is: Insta360 Go 2 is a thumb-sized action camera, featuring a wide lens, stabilization, and 32GB of built-in memory. It also comes with a multipurpose charger case that can be used as a small tripod. What it costs: $299.99 Why it’s great: Its small size makes it perfect to take anywhere you go and the included attachments let you record your content handsfree. It can also be mounted on nearly anything to capture high-quality stabilized video. What would make it even better: Since the camera doesn’t have a screen, it makes it hard to know exactly what you’re shooting. Although you can preview it using the companion app on your phone, it’s still a hassle to connect every time you open it. Ideally, it wouldn’t disconnect until the camera was turned off.

About the Brand Insta360 is a camera company focused on empowering people to share experiences in the most immersive way possible. Since 2015, it’s been committed to developing cameras cutting edge technology and easy to use features for beginners and pros alike. The company currently has five action cameras, the Go and Go 2 being the smallest options as standalones.

Quality Check The camera itself is lightweight with a sleek design and smooth surface. It features a lens, action button, microphone, and a status indicator. While you can adjust some of the modes with a button, it's the charger case that makes this camera incredibly versatile. Just like an AirPods case (slightly bigger), it’s compact and protects your camera when it’s not in use. But it doesn’t stop there. The case also boasts a small screen that displays battery life, storage space, and camera settings, and two stowable legs that allow it to be used as a tripod. The Standalone kit is the most basic option, but it still comes with a few key accessories—besides the camera and charger case—that will help you get started. These include a pre-installed lens guard, magnet pendant, pivot stand, and hat brim clip. All these are great for capturing different points of view and making your content look and feel fun and immersive. When it comes to image quality, the resolution tops out at 1440p and 50FPS, but comes out sharp and smooth with bright colors that are well contrasted, and a 120-degree field of view.

How to Use It At first, it was a little intimidating to use since I was dealing with very few buttons and a small screen. To get familiar with its settings, the first thing I did was turn on the camera (inside its charging case) and follow the instructions to connect it to my phone via WiFi using the Insta360 app. There, I was able to see a preview before starting to record and play around with the settings, which includes options like video, photo, pro video, HDR video, TimeShift, timelapse, and slomo. It also lets you adjust colors (standard, vivid, and LOG), the field of view (ultra-wide, linear, and narrow), resolution, FPS, and ratio (16:9 and 9:16). One thing to have in mind, though, is that the preview doesn’t render the same quality as the final video so I would recommend shooting a test recording first to make sure the settings you selected are the ones you want to use. I tested different settings and found that the pro video, ultra-wide, and vivid mode were perfect for recording some footage walking along the beach. I used the charging case as a selfie grip and then wore the camera on my chest using the Magnet Pendant. Once I finished capturing, I immediately downloaded them from the app to my iPhone’s camera roll. Depending on the length of the video, it could take up to three minutes to download, but it was super convenient since I wanted to post them on my social media accounts right away. One standout feature of the Insta360 Go 2 is its app’s video editing program, called FlashCut. It auto-edits footage using AI image recognition, simply adding your files and selecting a theme. For example, if you want a video featuring footage that contains food, select the “food” theme and it will automatically compile them together into a stylized edit. You can also switch the position of the videos or auto shuffle to get a different outcome. This is a really nice feature for those who haven’t mastered (or haven’t even the slightest) video editing skills.