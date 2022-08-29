16 Expert Tips for Taking Stunning Travel Photos on Your iPhone

Getty Images

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Whether you just booked a dream vacation to Bali or are enjoying a staycation at a new hotel close to home, moments spent traveling are ones you’ll want to remember forever. And while taking photos during your trip is the easiest way to memorialize it (and make your social media followers super jealous), lugging around a fancy DSLR camera is expensive, bulky, and rarely worth the effort. Luckily, you can quickly turn your iPhone into a professional-grade travel camera using a couple of clever tricks. A combination of camera hacks, phone accessories, and editing apps will yield photos that can easily compare with those taken with a pricy Canon or Nikon. We reached out to professional photographers and travel bloggers to get their best tips for taking incredible iPhone photos. From the best packable tripods to phone settings that’ll make landscapes pop, here are their recommendations.

1. Use a tripod to avoid blurry photos.

Marek Piwnicki/Unsplash

2. Turn off the flash and use a clip-on light instead.

Amazon

Most professional photographers agree: You should never use the auto-flash on your camera phone. This burst of light usually produces poor-quality, pixelated photos and completely washes out your subject—and flash photography is often banned at museums and art galleries anyway. To disable auto-flash, open your camera app, tap the flash icon on the left of the screen (it looks like a little lightning bolt), and select “flash off” (which will be a symbol of the flash with a line through it). So does this mean you can no longer take photos in the dark? Not at all. You can attach an external flash unit to your phone to get more natural-looking lighting. Jeremy Scott Foster, Founder and CEO of TravelFreak, recommends the Xinbaohong ring light, which is advertised as a selfie light but can be easily turned around to use for regular photos. “[It’s] something that can be particularly useful for evening shots where you are enjoying the cultural nightlife, or witnessing beautiful landscapes in the dark,” he says. “It will be the difference between a blurry photo…and a clear and crisp nighttime image that shows the beauty of what you are actually seeing.”

3. Use a remote shutter for next-level selfies.

Joshua Earle/Unsplash

You’ve probably seen tons of travel influencers post dreamy pics of themselves immersed in nature—perhaps they’re walking down a tree-lined path, or gazing out over a canyon. And unless they’re always traveling with their “Instagram husband,” chances are they achieved those shots using a remote shutter. Camera remotes tend to be inexpensive and can connect to your phone via Bluetooth. Will Hatton, founder and CEO of The Broke Backpacker, personally recommends the Ashutb Bluetooth 5.0 remote shutter. “[It’s] essential for the aesthetic ‘walking away from the camera into nature’ photos,” says Hatton. “Since I often travel alone, this purchase has served me well in my quest to take photos of myself on adventures.”

Thrillist TV History of The History of Tailgating

4. Control your camera with the volume buttons on your EarPods.

Getty Images

You may be aware that pressing the volume buttons on the side of your phone can click photos when your Camera app is open, but did you know that trick also works with the volume buttons on your Apple EarPods? Street photographer Todd Coleman loves to take photos this way, claiming it “helps in low light situations so that there isn’t a camera shake.” All you have to do is plug in your EarPods, open the Camera app, and push either the volume up or volume down button on the cord to snap the photo. Not only does this technique help with shakiness, but it’s also great for candid shots, as people around you will just think you’re listening to music and not fiddling with your screen. “It has really freed me up and transformed [my] travel photography,” says Coleman.

Shop EarPods Shop EarPods Shop at Amazon Apple EarPods Amazon $29

5. Create long exposure using Live Photos.

Linxi Luo/EyeEm/Getty Images

If you’ve ever seen a photo where moving objects (like clouds, waterfalls, shooting stars, and car headlights) look smooth or smeared, it was probably taken with long exposure—a technique that slows down the shutter speed to make still objects appear sharp and moving objects appear blurry. It’s a popular way to imbue life into photographs, and you can easily mimic the style on your smartphone. There are a few third-party camera apps that slow down your phone’s shutter speed—like Slow Shutter Cam, ProCam 8, and Camera+ Legacy—but you can convert Live Photos to long-exposure photos in just a few seconds and at no additional cost. Aside from showing movement in shots of water or night skies, photographer Sam Opp says the trick “also works well if there are a lot of people walking around that you don't want in the photo. Long exposure will make them more blurry and not the main focus in your photo.” (Check out her Instagram tutorial to see what she’s talking about!) Follow these steps to convert Live Photos into long-exposure photos: Open the Camera app and turn on Live Photos (an icon in the top left of your screen that looks like a little target). Take a photo—preferably with a tripod for the best, least shaky results—then open the Photos app and find the shot you just took. Either swipe up to reveal “Effects” or tap the drop-down menu next to “Live” at the top of the photo (depending on your phone model) and select “Long Exposure.”

6. Invest in external lenses for zoomed-in shots.

Moment

While the latest iPhone models have three lens options (wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto), earlier models don’t have a built-in telephoto lens, which means zooming in even a tiny bit drastically reduces your photo quality. If your travels will require photographing objects from a distance (going on a safari, visiting the Grand Canyon, etc.), it’s worth investing in a high-quality external lens. After hearing great things about Moment’s line of smartphone lenses, I decided to buy the Moment Tele 58mm Lens (which provides 2x zoom) for a trip to Yellowstone in early 2020. It helped me take photos of landscapes and wildlife that I was super happy with, especially when comparing them to the blurry zoomed-in pics my phone usually takes. All of Moment’s lenses require a special phone case, but once you get that you can easily clip on each lens and switch them out in a couple of seconds if needed. And if I ever upgrade to an iPhone with a built-in telephoto lens, I can position this over that third lens to achieve 4x zoom, which is pretty incredible.

7. Use HDR to capture more colors and details.

James Wheeler/Unsplash

“One of the easiest ways to improve photo quality is [using] the automatic HDR function,” says Rick Wong, editor-in-chief of Cameras Trends. When an iPhone is in HDR (high dynamic range) mode, it takes several photos at different exposures and blends them into one image, which “ensures that the exposure of the photo is ideal,” says Wong. This is particularly useful if you are trying to capture scenery with lots of shadows or different lighting levels within a single frame. If you don’t have HDR turned on, then you may get a nature shot with a dark foreground and a completely washed-out sky with no cloud details. While you can manually control whether or not a photo is taken using HDR, a beginner photographer should go ahead and allow their phone to do this automatically. Go to Settings > Camera, then toggle on Smart HDR. Voila! Your travel photos are now much more likely to show beautiful details and coloring.

8. Enable grid lines to follow the sacred rule of thirds.

Fernando Jorge/Unsplash

In the world of photography, the “rule of thirds” refers to a type of composition in which a frame is divided into thirds (both horizontally and vertically) and the subject is placed at the intersection of those grid lines. This creates a final photo where the subject occupies roughly one-third of the frame, while the surrounding scenery or background occupies the other two-thirds—generally considered to be quite a visually pleasing composition. To help with your own photo composition, you can choose to have very light grid lines appear on your Camera app every time you open it. Go to Settings > Camera, and toggle on Grid under “Composition.” The grid lines will also help you keep your phone level so your landscapes don’t come out crooked.

9. Get a waterproof case for underwater photos.

Amazon

While many new smartphones are water resistant, they’re not meant to survive a dive into the ocean. Having said that, it is totally possible to take underwater photos with your phone if you use a little extra protection. For snorkeling, you should be fine with a simple waterproof phone case, like the extremely popular Joto Phone Pouch. It can fit nearly all smartphones, and the clear windows still let you use your phone’s touchscreen to snap photos up to depths of 100 feet. (For peace of mind, make sure you do the “tissue test” before dunking your phone: Simply put a piece of tissue into the phone case, submerge it in water, and make sure the tissue emerges completely dry.) Many happy Amazon reviewers say they were able to take underwater pictures and videos that were “very clear” and “dreamy.”

10. Take vertical panoramic photos to capture additional scenery.

Struggling to capture the entirety of a building? Eva Phan, blogger and professional photographer at Eva Darling, suggests taking a vertical panoramic photo to fit everything in the frame. Simply switch your camera to panoramic mode (it will appear as “Pano” at the bottom of the app) and hold your phone horizontally. Then, instead of moving left to right like you normally would in panoramic mode, move the phone from the ground towards the sky. You’ll end up with extended portrait-mode photos that show towering trees or landmarks.

11. Manually adjust exposure on the Camera app.

Joshua Earle/Unsplash

“One simple way to take better travel photos with your iPhone is to learn how to use exposure compensation to your advantage,” says Rex Freiberger, co-CEO and editor of Gadget Review. “This tool adjusts how light or dark a photo is before you take it, but sometimes the automatic adjustments don't perfectly capture certain outdoor scenes.” To manually adjust the exposure, open the Camera app, tap the screen, and look for a yellow box with a sunshine icon to pop up. From there, simply slide your finger up and down on the screen to test different exposure options.

12. Turn your phone upside down and shoot from a low angle.

Boris Stroujko/Shutterstock

“One of the techniques I’ve used to get unique images with an iPhone is shooting from a low angle with the phone upside down,” says Sean Lau, travel photographer and blogger at LivingOutLau. Since an iPhone’s camera lenses are positioned at the top of the phone, it’s hard to get a super-low angle even if you lay with your phone upright—flipping your phone means the camera is flush with the ground. “This is perfect for taking reflection photos where there is a puddle of water on the ground,” says Lau. “This type of photo is usually very difficult to get with a traditional DSLR camera, but the portability of the iPhone makes it a lot easier.”

13. Shoot outdoor photos during golden hour.

Maria Kray/Shutterstock

While using ring lights and playing around with exposure are great tools, nothing can fully replicate the photographic magic of natural sunlight—especially during the “golden hours” right after sunrise and before sunset. “The magic hours of early morning or dusk are just as effective when shooting with your iPhone as a big impressive Nikon,” says Garrett Hayes, an avid bird photographer and founder of Birding Hub. Utilizing the soft, warm light of these time windows (as opposed to the harsh, unflattering light of high noon) will result in beautiful shots that don’t require any filters. Before your next trip, download the Golden Hour app to get location-specific recommendations for the best times to go out and snap some photos each day.

14. For food photography, play around with plating and composition.

Vieta Collins

Visiting new restaurants is one of the best parts of traveling. But taking ‘gram-worthy photos of your meals? That can be a pain. Culinary photography is its own beast that takes tons of practice (and perfect lighting), but New Orleans-based food photographer Vieta Collins has a few helpful tips that are super easy to replicate. First of all, Collins stresses that “food looks best in natural light, not artificial,” so ask to be seated near a window if you’re dining out. She also recommends using the camera grid lines (see tip #10) for overhead shots that don’t look warped or askew. But most of all, play around with plating and rearrange items on your table to create a fun image bursting with life. “The overall composition of your photo is just as important as the food itself,” says Collins. “Utilize your silverware and napkins. Incorporate hands and have people hold things as well.” She also suggests letting some plates hang out of the frame to make the table look pleasantly cluttered, because “busy tables are always more interesting.”

15. Be sure to pack a portable phone charger.

Anker

“Having a portable battery to take with you is vital, mainly if you use your phone for pictures,” says Ally Wardrop, owner of Cafes and Getaways. Using the Camera app drains battery life quicker than many other phone functions, and “the last thing anyone wants is to miss out on capturing a special moment because their phone has died!” Wardrop personally vouches for this Anker power bank, which currently has over 53,100 five-star reviews on Amazon. It is small enough to slip into your backpack or carry-on bag, and the manufacturer claims it has enough juice to charge an iPhone 11 at least four times.

16. Finally, download a photographer-approved editing app.

Igor Lypnytskyi/Unsplash