15 Clever Items That Frequent Fliers Always Bring on Planes

If you’ve checked a bag recently, there’s a good chance you were a victim of Luggagegedon. Sadly, you don’t have to fly a discount airline these days for your luggage to miss your final destination. Even first class passengers are being affected—and that’s how you know it’s bad.

Between staffing shortages and cancellations, it’s just safer to count on a carry-on. Plus, what you pack on your person can make your flight more comfortable. (RIP days when airlines provided creature comforts in coach.) Of course, given size restrictions, you have to think strategically. Everything must serve a purpose—or ideally, more than one. No one knows this better than frequent fliers, who rack up more miles in a month than most people see in a year.

If you’ve ever wondered what carry-on essentials these savvy travelers swear by (because if they haven’t mastered the art of packing, then who has?), today is your lucky day. We interviewed travel editors, bloggers, and more to find out what they would never fly without. From noise-canceling earbuds to drown out the cries of the baby behind you, to an eye-brightening balm that’s the secret to not looking (and feeling!) like a total zombie, here are 15 products found in the carry-ons of frequent fliers.