15 Clever Items That Frequent Fliers Always Bring on Planes
We interviewed the experts, and they won't fly without these essentials.
If you’ve checked a bag recently, there’s a good chance you were a victim of Luggagegedon. Sadly, you don’t have to fly a discount airline these days for your luggage to miss your final destination. Even first class passengers are being affected—and that’s how you know it’s bad.
Between staffing shortages and cancellations, it’s just safer to count on a carry-on. Plus, what you pack on your person can make your flight more comfortable. (RIP days when airlines provided creature comforts in coach.) Of course, given size restrictions, you have to think strategically. Everything must serve a purpose—or ideally, more than one. No one knows this better than frequent fliers, who rack up more miles in a month than most people see in a year.
If you’ve ever wondered what carry-on essentials these savvy travelers swear by (because if they haven’t mastered the art of packing, then who has?), today is your lucky day. We interviewed travel editors, bloggers, and more to find out what they would never fly without. From noise-canceling earbuds to drown out the cries of the baby behind you, to an eye-brightening balm that’s the secret to not looking (and feeling!) like a total zombie, here are 15 products found in the carry-ons of frequent fliers.
Packed by: Megan Spurrell, Senior Editor at Condé Nast Traveler
“I don’t go anywhere without my Arlo Skye carry-on,” says Spurrell who travels monthly (but is also trying to keep it local to lower her carbon footprint). She appreciates the carry-on's numerous useful features, including the removable USB charger, hard-side exterior laptop pocket, and TSA-approved combination lock. Inside her carry-on, Spurrell keeps things organized with Paravel Packing Cubes.
Packed by: Lydia Mansel, founder of Just Packed
“I can’t travel without it,” admits Lydia Mansel, who enjoys Platinum Medallion status on Delta, of this brightening balm stick. “It hydrates, cools, tightens skin, and can even act as a highlighter.” The fact that the balm can be used in multiple ways means Mansel can pack fewer products, which is always a plus. If you don't want to buy it on Ulta, it's also available on Amazon (just make sure you're grabbing it from an authorized seller).
Packed by: Cam Gillies, President and owner of Eagle Eye Tours
“You can’t predict when checked luggage will go missing or when you’ll encounter an unexpected spill, so having a fresh pair of pants is a must,” advises Gillies, who travels the world leading bird-watching tours. He particularly likes these sweatpants (available in versions marketed for men and women), which are designed to look like "real" pants, because they're stretchy for optimum comfort both on and off the plane. Their Tencel Lyocell construction means they also wick moisture and have antimicrobial properties, so he doesn’t have to do laundry quite as often.
If you'd prefer a more cropped shape in women's sizing, these Gillies-recommended Duer sweatpants are similarly disguised as "real" pants and just as comfortable as the version that comes in men's sizing.
Packed by: Becca Blond, travel writer
Becca Blond flies twice per month, often internationally—and she can’t board a long-haul flight without this bestselling memory foam pillow. “I love how it attaches to the headrest of my seat so it doesn’t slide around,” says Blond who also praises the pillow's versatility. “I’m able to use it as a traditional neck pillow when I’m in an aisle or middle seat, and when I’m in a window seat, I can fold it up and sleep against it.”
Packed by: Molly Egan, hospitality designer, 64 countries and counting
“I must have a Hydro Flask water bottle on me at all times when traveling,” says Egan, a million-miler who flies so often that she has status on Delta, United, and American Airlines. While there are cheaper water bottles out there, this BPA-free stainless steel bottle is sturdy enough to withstand drops and bumps. It’s built to last—and to keep your water cold for hours.
Packed by: Melanie Lieberman, Managing Editor at The Points Guy
“The Paravel bag has saved me in those few instances when I’m forced to check my carry-on or I pick up too many new items on the road,” explains Lieberman, who flies so often she’s close to getting Platinum status on United. Oprah and Kourtney Kardashian are also fans of this lightweight-yet-durable nylon bag that packs down to be about the size of a Kindle.
Packed by: Megan Spurrell, Senior Editor at Condé Nast Traveler
Spurrell always has this weighted eye mask within reach when she's traveling by plane. Designed by an orthopedic surgeon, it’s a bestseller on Amazon, where it has a 4.5-star overall rating and more than 18,000 reviews. While normal eye masks simply block light, this breathable cotton mask goes a step further, since it's filled with “massaging ergoBeads" intended to soothe headaches with gentle compression. The design has careful stitching so the weight won't sit directly on your eyes, and an elastic strap keeps the mask in place even when you're struggling to get comfortable in a cramped airplane seat. When you're not flying, the mask can also be placed in the freezer before use for a cooling effect.
Packed by: Rana Good, travel writer
“I'm obsessed with this blowup pillow from Amazon,” raves Good, who covers travel for Forbes, Men’s Journal, and Travel & Leisure. “I can sit in the worst economy seat and still sleep comfortably.” While the pillow is technically intended to be used as a footrest, Good has only ever used it as a place to rest her head. “It fits perfectly on the window armrest or you can use it on your tray table," she explains, "after disinfecting it thoroughly of course.”
Packed by: Michael Wasserman, travel writer
“Many airlines have removed seatback screens, giving passengers the option to stream content like movies and TV shows on their own devices,” notes Wasserman who has visited more than 100 countries and has lifetime Gold status on American Airlines. To avoid the neck pain that's sure to come from spending a whole flight looking down at his phone, Wasserman instead relies on the SkyClip, a travel phone holder that can attach to the back of the seat in front of you by clipping onto the stowed-away tray table. It's the perfect way to watch anything you want hands-free—even if your airplane doesn't have screens. Choose from a handful of different colors.
Packed by: Matt Bailey, founder of Must Do Canada
While this isn't the exact same packable 20-liter dayback that Bailey uses, he says that any small, durable backpack is a must-have for plane travel. “It comes in handy for so many things,” says Bailey. “I pack it inside my standard carry-on, and inside I have the things I need while on the plane. That way, I can just take it out and keep it with me while storing my carry-on in the overhead department.” When you're not using this lightweight New Outlander backpack, the bag can fold up into its own pocket for easy transport. It comes with a caribiner so you can clip it to the outside of your luggage if needed.
Packed by: Nate Hake, founder of Travel Lemming
“Sleeping on planes is a real challenge, even for us pros,” admits Hake who has been traveling full-time (visiting 75 countries on six continents) since 2016. That’s why he always packs these noise-canceling earbuds, which have more than 9,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. They can last for up to 30 hours between charges, long enough for just about any plane ride, and they have Bluetooth 5.2 technology that makes device-pairing easy. Just don't forget to pack a Bluetooth adaptor so you can connect the wireless earbuds with your seat’s TV!
Packed by: Melanie Lieberman, Managing Editor at The Points Guy
Lieberman never flies without one of these little guys. “With a carabiner, I can clip a spare pair of shoes, a packable down jacket, or my water bottle to the outside of my bag if I need to free up space," she explains. These bestselling carabiners on Amazon can hold up to 2,600 pounds and can be easily opened and closed with one hand.
Packed by: Lydia Mansel, founder of Just Packed
Mansel always keeps a few of these individually-wrapped, single-use makeup remover wipes in her bag when she's flying, explaining, “They’re great for cleaning your face before or after a long flight, or between face masks.” Mansel credits the plant-based, compostable wipes for keeping her skin clear on long-haul flights, which makes sense because they're designed to remove dirt, oil, sweat, sunscreen, and pollution, in addition to makeup. They've been tested to ensure they're hypoallergenic, and they're free from harsh ingredients like alcohol and sulfates, so they should be ideal for even very sensitive skin. Grab them from Ulta—or if you prefer, scoop them up on Amazon from an authorized seller.
Packed by: Matt Bailey, founder of Must Do Canada
“Airplane food is often ‘meh’ and overpriced,” explains Bailey who flies upwards of 40 times a year, mostly on Air Canada. For that reason, he packs his own snacks. “My go-tos are usually protein bars like these from Chef Roberts.” They have an impressive 4.7-star overall rating and thousands of reviews on Amazon, and each bar is packed with 16 grams of protein. The chocolate peanut butter-flavored bars are also gluten-free and low in sugar.
Packed by: Anthony Martin, founder and CEO of Choice Mutual
“If my flight is delayed and I don’t have time to get to my hotel to freshen up before a meeting then my electric razor is there to save the day,” says Martin, who travels frequently for business. He likes this Braun model because it’s waterproof, sturdy enough he doesn’t need to pack it in a protective case, and it runs on AA batteries (which are available in any airport).