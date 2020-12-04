Jack In The Box Just Dropped a Special Tracksuit for Its Super Fans
The fast food chain partnered with a popular streetwear brand to unleash a limited edition athleisure suit.
How much do you love your favorite fast food chain? Do you make a beeline to it during road trip pit stops? Do you go out of your way to sample every new or limited edition item that drops on the menu? Would you...wear a tracksuit emblazoned with its logo? Well, if you answered yes to that last one, and are a diehard Jack in the Box-er, we've got some great news. Jack in the Box just dropped a brand new limited edition athleisure get-up that you're going to want to cop.
Hot on the heels of the news that it's looking to potentially add over 1,000 new stores across the country in the near future, Jack and the Box has teamed up with the popular streetwear brand Diamond Supply Co. to produce a small run of the super-comfy tracksuits that it's cheekily referring to as "eat-leisure" wear. The getups—a jacket and sweat pant combo—feature subtle JITB and Diamond Supply branding, and are a nod to the ones featured in the chain's recent commercials.
Doubling down on comfortable duds is very much aligned with peoples' priorities in 2020, but the burger chain went a step further to make these particularly suitable to wear while snacking on its own menu favorites. Each one features special pockets to stash sauce, tacos, and fries (should you feel compelled to do so). The only catch? Only 100 are being produced, and they're being given away in a random drawing on the NTWRK shopping app. So, if you want to throw your hat in to snag one, you'll have to do so via NTWRK's iOS or Android app between now and 9am EST on December 9. If you're a winner, you'll simply be charged a "drawing fee" of $1.