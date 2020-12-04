Jack In The Box Just Dropped a Special Tracksuit for Its Super Fans

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

How much do you love your favorite fast food chain? Do you make a beeline to it during road trip pit stops? Do you go out of your way to sample every new or limited edition item that drops on the menu? Would you...wear a tracksuit emblazoned with its logo? Well, if you answered yes to that last one, and are a diehard Jack in the Box-er, we've got some great news. Jack in the Box just dropped a brand new limited edition athleisure get-up that you're going to want to cop.

Hot on the heels of the news that it's looking to potentially add over 1,000 new stores across the country in the near future, Jack and the Box has teamed up with the popular streetwear brand Diamond Supply Co. to produce a small run of the super-comfy tracksuits that it's cheekily referring to as "eat-leisure" wear. The getups—a jacket and sweat pant combo—feature subtle JITB and Diamond Supply branding, and are a nod to the ones featured in the chain's recent commercials.