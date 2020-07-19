Shopping

Do Not Miss This Amazing JBL Sale on Headphones, Waterproof Speakers, and Soundbars

You can literally save hundreds of dollars on top quality JBL headphones, speakers, and soundbars.

By Alex Robinson

Published on 7/19/2020 at 8:00 AM

JBL
We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

JBL is launching the Sounds of Summer Sale. I'll be honest with you: This is one of the best promotions I've seen all year for high-quality audio products. From now until July 26th, JBL will throw some phenomenal discounts on a few of their best headphones, waterproof portable speakers, and soundbars. 

But enough talk. Here are the best deals we've seen.

Headphones

JBL

JBL CLUB ONE
Sale Price: $249.95 ($100 off)

JBL

JBL LIVE 300 TWS
Sale Price: $119.95 ($30 off)

Waterproof Portable Speakers

JBL

JBL Pulse 4
Sale Price: $149.95 ($100 off)

JBL

JBL Boombox 2
Sale Price: $429.95 ($70 off)

JBL

JBL Boombox 2
Sale Price: $429.95 ($70 off)

The Soundbar

JBL

JBL BAR 5.1
Sale Price: $399.95 ($300 off)

The deals above are just the best deals. If you didn't see what you're after, head over to JBL.com and shop the full Sounds of the Summer sale.

Want to know more about our favorite products and services, and get great deals on cool stuff? Sign up for the weekly Thrillist DealMail.