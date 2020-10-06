Shopping

JBL's Octoberfest Sale is Happening Right Now. Here Are the Best Deals.

When the temps go down, the volume goes up.

By Thrillist Editorial

Published on 10/6/2020 at 6:50 PM

JBL
I can't believe I'm writing out "Octoberfest" already. It seems like only yesterday I was spouting off things like "I can't wait for summer" and "what the hell happened to summer?!"

You can't change time, but you can change how you spend it. Personally, I like to spend time listening to music -- a melomaniac of sorts. Because of this, I'm prepared for almost every situation: earbuds for biking, a portable speaker for hanging with friends at the park, another portable speaker that's weather resistant for camping, an Alexa-enabled speaker for my room. You get the point.

You can also be prepared for the myriad situations in which music might improve the vibe (read: most) when you hit up JBL's Octoberfest Sale. The sale, which runs until November 4th, sees a smattering of discounts on top-of-the-line JBL equipment like wireless headphones & earbuds, portable speakers, gaming headsets, and more. 

On top of all this, JBL is offering custom personalization on select speakers and headphones (you can choose custom patterns & colors or upload your own photo).

Here are five of the best deals we saw (a couple of which are even customizable!). 

JBL

JBL Charge 4 Portable Speaker

Price: $139.95 (down from 179.95)
Customizable: Yes

JBL

JBL Reflect Flow Earbuds

Price: $99.95 (down from $149.95)
Customizable: Yes

JBL

JBL Clip 3

Price: $39.95 (down from $69.95)
Customizable: Yes

JBL

JBL Link Portable Speaker

Price: $99.95 ($179.95)
Customizable: No

JBL

JBL Quantum 300 Gaming Headphones

Price: $49.95 (down from 79.95)
Customizable: No

