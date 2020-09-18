Everything You Need to Create a Bona Fide Karaoke Setup

The Audio Essentials

Although you may not need the full firepower of a true karaoke bar in your own home, that’s not to say you shouldn’t try. Williams suggests opting for powered speakers with their own volume control (that way you don’t need an expensive amplifier), and specifically touts the offerings from JBL.

“JBL makes excellent powered speakers, that are affordable, easy to set up, and sound amazing,” he said. “They are available in various sizes to suit your audio needs (from desktop speakers, all the way up to massive sound cabinets for large major outdoor events).” You’ll also want a mix board to properly balance live sound. Williams suggest getting one from Vocopro, which he says makes some of the best karaoke equipment around. Ideally you’ll want one with a minimum of three microphone channels and three channels for various external music sources (e.g., iPad, laptop, disc player), plus an ability to handle an incoming video signal to connect to a screen/monitor to display lyrics.

As for microphones? He says buy Shure brand equipment, which makes some of the finest microphones in the audio industry for every application. “It’s the only brand of microphones I perform with,” he said.

Williams also suggests experimenting with placement of everything to figure out what sounds (and looks) best for your guests. In other words, avoid cluttering up any areas (and hide cables/wires) so that there’s enough room to really let people perform.

Of course, your budget (and space) may not allow you to go all-out on equipment. In that case, you may want to instead invest in a pair of Vocopro’s “Popup Oke” wireless, Bluetooth-enabled mics, which feature built-in speakers to both amplify a singer’s voice and stream audio from nearly any source. They’re also equipped with LED lights that “dance” to the beat.