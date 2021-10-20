How to Keep Your Produce Fresher for Longer, According to a Zero Waste Advocate

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

Committing to a zero waste lifestyle is not an easy undertaking, but there are always small steps we can take to not only benefit the planet but also ourselves. For example, thinking more carefully about what you actually need and don’t need before purchasing anything, even if it’s something seemingly insignificant and affordable. A simple grocery shopping trip is a great opportunity to practice. You can avoid creating more waste by strictly sticking to your shopping list, bringing reusable bags, and making the most out of the produce you buy. However, the latter can be the tricky part, since many of us struggle to actually use our produce and fresh ingredients before they go bad. To help you on that front, we reached out to Kathryn Kellogg, author of 101 Ways to Go Zero Waste and founder of the blog Going Zero Waste, who gave us some tips on how to make your produce last for weeks.

Kellogg is amassing a loyal following on TikTok (229,000 and counting), where she regularly shares simple and educational videos with tips and tricks for reducing day-to-day waste. Her content frequently features her favorite sustainable products, tips on how to save money while saving the planet, how to end food waste, and more.

Thrillist: How did you start your zero waste journey?

Kathryn Kellogg: It might be surprising but I didn't start going zero waste because I loved the planet.⁠ I actually started practicing many of these habits out of financial necessity and for health reasons. ​​It all clicked for me when I moved to California that the changes I was making to my personal health weren’t only better for me, they were also better for the planet. I started my blog Going Zero Waste because I wanted people to know they could save money, be healthier, and be more eco-friendly. It seemed like a no-brainer and I wanted to help people make this transition easy and fun.

What does sustainable living mean to you?

Kellogg: To me it’s just about wasting less and being a good steward of what I have. Buy fewer items. Use that last drop of shampoo. Upcycle your glass salsa jar to store leftovers. Reuse that promotional cotton tote until the straps fall off and then stitch them back on. Invest in products that will last a lifetime. Focus on timeless things that bring you joy rather than trends. Shop secondhand. Eat fewer animal products and more plants. And, remember it’s not about being perfect.

We need to hold corporations and legislators accountable to ensure safe access to clean air, clean drinking water, and a safe environment for EVERYONE.