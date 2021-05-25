10 Popular TikTok Kitchen Gadgets and Tools That Will Make Your Life Easier
If you’re not on TikTok, you might as well be living in 1999. The popular app is not just filled with Gen Z-ers doing dance challenges, but is also a great source for fascinating life hacks that will blow your mind. We recently went down a TikTok rabbit hole of our own and discovered videos of some amazing kitchen tools and gadgets that we didn’t know we needed. From tools to cut your fruits and veggies mess-free, to personal smoothie blenders you can take on-the-go and convenient dry food dispensers that will revolutionize your kitchen storage, below find the #amazonmusthaves that TikTokers can’t stop raving about.
These scissors perfectly cut your salad ingredients without the mess. All you have to do is toss everything into a bowl and chop until you achieve the desired size, which only takes a few seconds.
We’ve all been there! Jars don’t care if you’re the strongest person alive, they sometimes just won’t cooperate. Thankfully, this genius tool exists to help you open jars, bottles, and even cans with little to no effort courtesy of its unique ergonomic design.
Washing the dishes just got easier with this handy dispenser. Just add your favorite dish soap in the bottom part and then dispense it directly into your sponge. After you finish, just rest the sponge on top of the dispenser.
Chopping onions can get as dramatic as a telenovela, but with this electric chopper, you can say goodbye to your tears. This small gadget is equipped with a powerful 60-watt motor and three sharp blades, which makes easy work of chopping your veggies into small cubes. Plus it’s rechargeable via USB which makes it perfect for outdoor cooking.
Cutting a watermelon can be tricky and sometimes dangerous. If this is your go-to fruit to indulge in during the summer, you definitely need this tool. The slicer geniusly cuts the watermelon into perfect cubes in seconds without the drippy mess.
Is it a spoon, a spatula, a cutter, or a colander? Surprisingly, all of the above, which makes it a convenient tool for just about any kitchen task.
If you’re a smoothie person, get ready to have your mind blown. This portable blender makes it incredibly easy to make your favorite frozen beverage on the go. It’s strong enough to crush ice cubes, frozen fruits and seeds, and it’s rechargeable via USB. Now you’re ready for your next road trip.
Cracking an egg seems like it’s the simplest thing ever, but we all know that’s a lie. To avoid the mess, this spoon rest that doubles as an egg cracker will allow you to finally make your scrambled eggs like a pro.
Considering its nearly 9,000 mostly positive reviews, raves from TikTokers, and with my personal experience, I can assure you that this is the easiest way to perfectly cut a pineapple. After you cut the top, just screw the slicer in, pull it out, and you’ll be left with perfect slices and a pineapple bowl you can use as a gorgeous piña colada vessel.
I didn’t know I needed a dry food dispenser but TikTok definitely convinced me after seeing so many raves about it from users. They keep your dry foods fresh and handy at all times (and make for great storage in smaller kitchens).
