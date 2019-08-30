The Best Labor Day Flight and Travel Deals to Grab Right Now

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
If you're like millions of other Americans, you're probably headed somewhere this Labor Day. The last big three-day weekend of the summer is one of the busiest travel times of the year, with beach-thirsty folks doing their best to squeeze in one more warm weather getaway before the leaves change and fall has us in its grip.
But even if your LDW plans this year don't involve skipping town for a few days, it may still be a good time to get a jump on future trip-planning. Airlines, hotels, and vacation companies are joining in on the Labor Day deal craze, with discounted flights, rooms, and trip packages you'd be hard-pressed to pass up.
These are some of the greatest travel deals up for grabs at the moment.
Best Labor Day Flight Deals
20% off all AirAsia flights: If you've been hoping to hop around Asia in the next few months, AirAsia is currently running a big promotion with 20% off all seats on all flights traveling between September 2 and November 19. Granted, the only US airport they operate out of is Honolulu, but if you're already headed that way and looking for a cheap way to get around while you're there you'll want to scope these out.
Find a flight here
Emirates' Labor Day Sale: Score a cheap flight on one of the world's top-rated airlines with this huge LDW sale from Emirates. Right now, you can save hundreds of bucks on roundtrip fares to far-flung cities like Dubai, Johannesburg, Bangkok and more this fall.
Find a flight here
Big savings on domestic and North American flights: A number of airlines are slashing prices on fares to and from hubs all over the country and North America this fall. Right now, you can find sub-$200 flights to places like Chicago, Mexico City, Toronto, Washington, DC and more.
Browse and book flights here
Best Labor Day Hotel Deals
Huge Hotels.com discounts: Hotels.com is running a huge Labor Day Weekend sale with up to 50% off hotel stays in cities across the US through March 2020.
Browse and book rooms here
Best Labor Day Vacation Deals
40% off Iberostar Caribbean Resorts: Already itching to get back to the beach this fall? Iberostar is running a special Labor Day Weekend promotion with up to 50% off stays at some of its most popular resorts in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic through October 31.
Browse and book trips here
US vacation packages under $400: Travelocity has a grab bag of flight and hotel packages up for grabs for under $400 this fall to cities like Miami, Las Vegas, Orlando and more.
Browse and book trips here