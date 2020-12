The Thrillist Guide to Last-Minute Gifts

: $225Despite the fact that traveling is unadvisable at the moment, we’re all chomping at the bit to get back out on the road when it’s finally safe to do so again. This handsome 360-degree hard shell roller carry-on will serve the traveller on your list for years to come. It’s one of our absolute favorite travel bags, and not only equipped with an interior compression that allows you to fill it to the brim, but also a built-in hidden laundry bag, and a pop-out backup battery that makes re-charging your devices on the go a breeze.