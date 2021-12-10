Last-Minute Gifts Under $40 That Will Arrive Just in Time
No one needs to know you did your shopping two weeks before Christmas.
Ah, the holidays. You’ve made your list, checked it thrice, and seemingly got all of your shopping done well ahead of the chaos. But all of a sudden it’s mid-December, and you suddenly realize that the office white elephant party snuck up on you, or you forgot about that neighbor who always gets you something nice.
Don’t panic just yet. There are tons of cool gifts that’ll still show up in time without blowing up your credit limit—and just because a purchase comes in at the buzzer doesn’t mean it has to be thoughtless. With Amazon, you have access to loads of unique gifts that’ll serve as cost-conscious cover-ups of your yuletide oversight. We picked out a few of our favorites for under $40, below.
Everyone needs a good set of headphones, and these wireless buds should serve a loved one well at the gym or office. They’re totally waterproof and will last for up to five hours of playback with a full charge. They’ll also help out in a pinch, as the charging case doubles as a power bank that can charge a smartphone.
Tribit wireless earbuds come in three different colors, and their one-step pairing function is compatible with all types of bluetooth devices.
Sourdough bread dominated the internet during quarantine. For the aspiring baker in your life, this set comes with everything they’re likely to need to jump on the trend: two proofing baskets with linen cloth covers, metal and plastic bench scrapers, and a handy scoring lame with four extra blades and a safety case. All that’s left to do is add flour and water.
We’re all hoping to travel a bit (or a bunch) more in 2022. Help manifest that dream for someone you care about with this memory foam neck pillow, which is far removed from the last-ditch options available at the airport. It’s designed with support in mind, and you can easily adjust the size and angle with a built-in rope lock.
It’s also lightweight and portable, and you can easily attach it to your bag if you didn’t save enough space in your carry-on.
Winter can feel endless at times. Bring a much-needed glimmer of springtime into the mix with this indoor herb garden kit.
Spade to Fork is a family-owned and operated farm in Oregon, and their belief in eco-friendly farming shows up in these organic, GMO-free herbs. The DIY kit comes with five seed sets (parsley, sage, basil, cilantro, and thyme), custom plant markers, soil discs, an instruction pamphlet, and compostable peat pots.
The herbs are fit to flourish pretty much anywhere—apartment or house, windowsill or countertop—so anyone can nurture their green thumb all winter long.
A perfect pick for caffeine lovers, this Ovalware cold brew maker comes with an airtight seal that’ll keep coffee fresh in the fridge for two weeks. You can brew up to a liter at a time, and it’s compatible with hot or iced tea (for that friend who craves cold drinks even in the dead of winter). Its design keeps storage in mind, so it should fit comfortably on most refrigerator shelves.
For fans of the sour yet gingery magic that is the Moscow Mule, this set of pure copper mugs is the perfect addition to any bar cart. Each 16-ounce mug is handcrafted, with a perfect combination of classic Mule aesthetic and well-built function. (If you’re willing to stretch your $40 budget a bit, it wouldn’t hurt to hook your friend up with some vodka and ginger beer to help fill the mugs.)
There are always opportunities for reflection at the end of the year. From New Year’s resolutions and Spotify Wrapped to those first few lines of the novel you’ve been thinking about—why not jot it all down in style? A great gift for someone with great ideas, this 240-page journal is made with naturally distressed leather. It’s compact and versatile, and it even comes with a free pen.
If all else fails: Opt for chocolate. This gift basket comes with chocolate-covered pretzels and cashews, two types of caramel corn, chocolate almond bark, peanut brittle, and Ghirardelli squares. Need I say more?
Everything is housed in a classy wicker basket, and you can easily add a gift message to go along with it. Here’s to making someone’s holiday a little sweeter this year.