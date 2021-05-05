10 Great Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts That Will Still Arrive on Time
Worry not, procrastinators. Amazon has your back!
Amazon
We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
Forgetting something? Yes, this Sunday is Mother’s Day! It's okay, we’ve all been there. Even though we’ve been working from home for more than a year, our days still fade into one another and it’s hard to keep track of important holidays. Before you panic and run to the nearest flower shop, we took the liberty of tracking down some great gift ideas available on Amazon that are guaranteed to arrive just in time for her special day.
Last minute gifts don’t have to be boring, that’s why we made sure this selection contains items fitted to impress any mom in your life. From wellness gadgets to smart home additions, keep scrolling for some inspiration, and be sure to order as soon as possible.
For the wellness-obsessed mom, this mat will help her melt away stress and tension via a whopping 6,534 acupressure points.
We couldn’t think of a better Mother’s Day gift than a diffuser that doubles as home decor. Vitruvi’s ultrasonic Stone Diffuser’s matte finish and elegant design will match the aesthetic of any corner in her home while providing soothing scents up to 8 hours.
This elegant set includes a rechargeable electric wine opener, foil cutter, wine pourer, and two vacuum wine stoppers.
Not a personal assistant, but close! This Roomba robot vacuum comes with a 3-Stage cleaning system that loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt, dust, and hair from hard floors and carpet, saving your mom some serious time (and energy) while cleaning.
This delightful tea set includes five varieties of relaxing herbal tea blends packaged in an elegant box, and makes the perfect gift for any tea-obsessed mom in your life. And that’s the tea!
This massage gun is the gift that keeps on giving and restoring. With six massage heads and adjustable speeds, it promises to add a bit of relaxing oomph to your mom’s self-care routine.
Elevate mom’s movie nights with this delicious gourmet popcorn pack, which comes stocked with a variety of seasonings to satisfy all manner of cravings.
Another item to add to her wellness routine! This smartwatch uses Amazon Alexa to help her track her heart rate, steps, calories burned, sleep quality, and more 24/7.
This mug warmer will satisfy both tea lovers and coffee fiends, featuring an electric coaster that runs for up to four hours keeping beverages warm for every sip.
Help your mom keep in touch with this smart video calling tablet. It’s incredibly user friendly and can easily call anyone using Facebook Messenger or Whatsapp, even if the other person doesn’t have a Portal. Since it’s connected to Alexa, it’s also equipped to assist in other ways like checking the weather or playing music. Alexa, tell mom I love her!
Is your mom big into crafting or scrapbooking? Surprise her with this portable instant photo printer that will enable her to pick and print photos directly from her phone.
