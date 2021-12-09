Great Last-Minute Gifts and Stocking Stuffers Under $20

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.

We’ve all been there: there’s a week until Christmas and your list has not been made, and it certainly has not been checked twice. If you don’t have time to brainstorm and get overwhelmed by the pre-holiday mall crowds, you might need a little bit of help. But don’t fret: We’ve got you covered with some last-minute stocking stuffers (and other small presents) for pretty much every person in your life.

From hand lotion to butter knives, the items on this round-up are a nice mix of useful, fun, and unexpected—and they’re all available on Amazon, so they’ll be delivered to your doorstep just in time. (No one has to know you waited until the last minute!) Even if gift giving isn’t your love language, say you care with a thoughtful, fun present from our list below.