Great Last-Minute Gifts and Stocking Stuffers Under $20
Shop handy tech accessories, animal-print socks, and even a tiny waffle maker—all of which will ship in a flash.
We’ve all been there: there’s a week until Christmas and your list has not been made, and it certainly has not been checked twice. If you don’t have time to brainstorm and get overwhelmed by the pre-holiday mall crowds, you might need a little bit of help. But don’t fret: We’ve got you covered with some last-minute stocking stuffers (and other small presents) for pretty much every person in your life.
From hand lotion to butter knives, the items on this round-up are a nice mix of useful, fun, and unexpected—and they’re all available on Amazon, so they’ll be delivered to your doorstep just in time. (No one has to know you waited until the last minute!) Even if gift giving isn’t your love language, say you care with a thoughtful, fun present from our list below.
This timer is a great tool for anyone who struggles with time management or long-term focus—or anyone who just needs some extra motivation to complete a task. Intuitive and minimalist, the timer is a simple accessory that eliminates the need for a distracting phone at your desk. For those sensitive to noise, the timer even offers a silent ticking mode. Students, writers, and at-home workers will especially appreciate this helpful and cute desk accessory.
Even the most hard-core Apple afficianados in your life can probably admit that Airpods are prone to falling out during exercise. These C-shaped ear hooks are the perfect solution. Easy to attach and remove, they are durable, comfortable, and compatible with any AirPod models.
Who says night lights are just for kids? Give any room a magical forest ambiance with this plug-in light with mushrooms, grass, and flowers that emit a soft, warm glow. It changes colors and has a convenient daylight sensor so you won’t waste energy when the sun comes up.
Make gingerbread season last long after the holidays are over with this set of cookie cutters. With a variety of geometric cutters, as well as flowers, hearts, and stars, this set has everything you’ll need to make cookies of every shape and size. The high-quality stainless steel is long-lasting and can be used for other foods, too—vegetables, tarts, and even eggs.
During the winter months, cold temperatures and dry air can wreak havoc on our skin. Stay nourished with Weleda Skin Food, a moisturizer that tackles even the driest skin. Made from a blend of natural extracts like rosemary, chamomile, sunflower oil, and almond oil, this brand is a favorite among skincare addicts for a reason. Grab a tube for anyone in your life who wants healthy, luminous skin (so…everyone).
Ah, buttered toast: possibly the greatest food on the planet. It seems simple enough to make, but almost everyone has experienced the challenges of spreading cold butter onto a piece of bread. Enter this knife, which has holes that create curls of butter that are easy to spread. The simple, stainless steel tool is durable, useful, and has a beautifully minimalist design—a great gift for everyone from professional chefs to rushed breakfast eaters.
There’s perhaps no stocking stuffer as classic as a pair of cute socks. The animal lovers in your family—both kids and fun-loving adults—will particularly love these printed socks, which conveniently come in a mixed pack of five.
If you know someone with a New Year’s resolution to cut down on kitchen waste, help them out with this handy gift. Bee’s Wrap is made from reusable beeswax and organic cotton, used to keep to-go lunches and leftovers fresh. With three sizes and cute designs, the product is a great alternative to single-use materials like sandwich bags and plastic wrap.
Help your loved ones spice up their mornings with this adorable mini waffle maker. The nonstick surface makes it easy to whip up single-serving waffles, hash browns, and even pizzas, and the small size is ideal for small kitchens. You can even customize the color and design according to your recipient’s tastes.