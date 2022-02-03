12 Great Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts That Aren’t Chocolate or Roses
From digital cooking classes to world-famous cupcakes delivered fresh from New York.
Whether you plan on celebrating Valentine’s Day, Galentine’s Day, or Anna Howard Shaw Day, there’s no denying it: February 14 is just around the corner. If you’ve already gotten all your V-Day shopping done, then congrats on your lack of procrastination. But if you’re just now realizing you have less than ten days to find the perfect gift for your loved one, this list is for you.
We’ve rounded up some of the best last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts available online now—gifts that are guaranteed to arrive by the 14th (we still recommend buying sooner rather than later). From unique gift cards and virtual classes to plush robes and seriously delicious food deliveries, these 12 ideas are sure to bring a smile to your Valentine’s face. Or if you decide to keep that entire Magnolia Bakery care package to yourself, we certainly won’t judge.
Gift cards are the obvious choice when it comes to last-minute gifts, but an Airbnb gift card is a particularly fun—and potentially romantic—option. Once you purchase the card (amounts start at $25), your recipient can choose to spend the money on any vacation rental or Airbnb Experience around the world. Even better? The gift card never expires.
Few things are as romantic as sipping wine with your loved one. If you aren’t able to jet off to a European vineyard within the next week, however, this date night sampler from Vinebox is your next best option. The curated package comes with two wine-tasting boxes, each containing three glass tubes with sips from Italy, Spain, and France. There is also a “Be Mine” variant with just one box, for those who prefer to drink alone.
If you can’t visit New York this Valentine’s Day, bring New York to you. Available through Goldbelly, this sushi-making kit from NYC’s Blue Ribbon Sushi includes everything you need to make up to five rolls: a bamboo sushi mat, sliced fish and shrimp, rice, nori, soy sauce, and condiments like wasabi and chopped scallions. You can even add on some bonus items for an additional cost, including sturgeon caviar and an engraved Japanese chef knife.
There’s no better way to celebrate Galentine’s Day than by honoring the founder herself, Leslie Knope. This coffee mug is emblazoned with one of Ms. Knope’s most memorable quotes, and is available in both 11- and 15-ounce sizes. Best enjoyed with waffles.
If you have an outdoor enthusiast in your life, this America the Beautiful pass makes an incredible gift. Valid for one year from the date of purchase, the pass grants entry to more than 2,000 federal recreation sites across the country, including all 63 national parks. Use it to visit some of your home state’s natural attractions, then start planning your national park-hopping road trip ASAP.
Cooking is a powerful love language—especially if you’re cooking strip steak and chocolate mousse. This online cooking class from Sur la Table specifically focuses on Italian cooking techniques, with a menu of grilled steak with shallot pan sauce, gnocchi with brown butter and sage, and espresso chocolate mousse with whipped cream. After you book the class, you’ll receive a prep packet with shopping lists and pre-class prep guides; an email with a Zoom session ID and password will be sent 30 minutes prior to your class.
Cocktail-making classes are just as romantic as cooking classes, and probably even more fun. This 90-minute mezcal and tequila masterclass from Airbnb Experiences comes courtesy of a team of award-winning, bilingual mixologists from Mexico City. They will teach you how to make 2-3 cocktails, all while explaining the cultural significance behind each ingredient. A shopping list is provided online, and the team can cater their lesson to include alcohol-free mocktails if needed.
Few gifts are as luxurious and cozy as bathrobes, and few bathrobes are as excellent as the ones from Parachute. The brand’s cloud cotton robe is particularly comfy, made from 100% long-staple Turkish cotton and available in ten colors and nine sizes (extra small to 3X). The robes are high-quality and durable, ensuring you’ll stay wrapped and warm long past February 14.
You don’t really need holiday justification to buy a quality set of whiskey glasses, but Valentine’s Day is as good an excuse as any. These handmade lowball bourbon glasses from Etsy have earned rave reviews for their high-quality make and indented bases designed for drink aeration. They are also dishwasher safe, which is always an added perk.
Is there any gift more glorious than the gift of quality sleep? That’s what you’ll get with this silk pillowcase from Brooklinen, specifically designed to remain cool to the touch and reduce damage to skin and hair. You can choose between ivory, blush, carbon (dark gray), and celestial (star print) colors, or pick one of the four limited edition prints.
Beloved by New Yorkers and made famous by Carrie Bradshaw, Magnolia Bakery is one of the most popular bakeries in the country. See what all the fuss is about with the company’s “Best of Magnolia Bakery” date night sampler pack, which includes two cupcakes and two cups of chocolate-covered strawberry pudding—a romantic spin on their signature banana pudding. The cupcakes arrive frozen to guarantee freshness (let them stand at room temperature 3-4 hours before serving) and the pudding is made fresh and shipped the same day.
Featuring an infusion jar, liquor bottle, funnel, strainer, chalkboard labels, and book with 70 recipes, this kit has nearly everything you need to make your own infused vodka. Simply grab a bottle of booze and your favorite fruits and herbs, and put your cocktail crafting skills to the test. If you aren’t a huge fan of vodka, this Etsy shop sells whiskey cocktail kits and margarita cocktail kits as well.