12 Great Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts That Aren’t Chocolate or Roses

Whether you plan on celebrating Valentine’s Day, Galentine’s Day, or Anna Howard Shaw Day, there’s no denying it: February 14 is just around the corner. If you’ve already gotten all your V-Day shopping done, then congrats on your lack of procrastination. But if you’re just now realizing you have less than ten days to find the perfect gift for your loved one, this list is for you.

We’ve rounded up some of the best last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts available online now—gifts that are guaranteed to arrive by the 14th (we still recommend buying sooner rather than later). From unique gift cards and virtual classes to plush robes and seriously delicious food deliveries, these 12 ideas are sure to bring a smile to your Valentine’s face. Or if you decide to keep that entire Magnolia Bakery care package to yourself, we certainly won’t judge.