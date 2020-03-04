Skip Town This Weekend With These Last-Minute Flight, Hotel, & Car Rental Deals

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work.
You know those work weeks that feel like they've stretched a month long by Wednesday? Are you in the midst of one? We feel you, which is why we've come bearing gifts in the form of excellent last-minute travel deals that'll hopefully inspire you to push through to Friday and get outta dodge for a little respite this weekend.
Whether you're down to hop a flight, looking for budget-friendly rental car for a little impromptu road trip, or just want to indulge in a little hotel staycation, we've got you covered with these worthwhile deals and discounts in to, from, and around some of our favorite cities.
Last-minute flight deals
From New York
- New York to Atlanta starting at $167 [Book it]
- New York to Charlotte starting at $177 [Book it]
- New York to Orlando starting at $210 [Book it]
- New York to Myrtle Beach starting at $214 [Book it]
- New York to Denver starting at $272 [Book it]
- New York to Las Vegas starting at $301 [Book it]
From Chicago
- Chicago to Providence starting at $165 [Book it]
- Chicago to Denver starting at $177 [Book it]
- Chicago to New Orleans starting at $177 [Book it]
- Chicago to Boston starting at $179 [Book it]
- Chicago to Tampa starting at $206 roundtrip [Book it]
- Chicago to Las Vegas starting at $216 [Book it]
- Chicago to New York starting at $222 [Book it]
- Chicago to Miami starting at $231 [Book it]
From Miami
- Miami to Chicago starting at $124 [Book it]
- Miami to Atlanta starting at $138 [Book it]
- Miami to Denver starting at $165 [Book it]
- Miami to New York starting at $238 [Book it]
- Miami to San Francisco starting at $249 [Book it]
From Los Angeles
- Los Angeles to Las Vegas starting at $133 [Book it]
- Los Angeles to Denver starting at $199 [Book it]
- Los Angeles to Chicago starting at $213 [Book it]
- Los Angeles to Atlanta starting at $237 [Book it]
- Los Angeles to Austin starting at $252 [Book it]
From San Francisco
- San Francisco to Denver starting at $177 [Book it]
- San Francisco to Las Vegas starting at $221 [Book it]
- San Francisco to Phoenix starting at $246 [Book it]
- San Francisco to Atlanta starting at $263 [Book it]
- San Francisco to Miami starting at $279 [Book it]
Last-minute hotel deals
Las Vegas
- Encore at Wynn Las Vegas starting at $137 per night [Book it]
- The Venetian Resort starting at $148 per night [Book it]
- The Palms Casino Resort starting at $111 per night [Book it]
New York
- The Roxy Hotel Tribeca starting at $167 per night [Book it]
- The Standard High Line starting at $210 per night [Book it]
- The Standard East Village starting at $215 per night [Book it]
- Ink 48 Hotel starting at $179 per night [Book it]
- Dream Downtown starting at $189 per night [Book it]
- Moxy NYC Chelsea starting at $139 per night [Book it]
Chicago
- The Hoxton Chicago starting at $125 per night [Book it]
- The Ambassador Chicago starting at $95 per night [Book it]
- Virgin Hotels Chicago starting at $135 per night [Book it]
- Ace Hotel Chicago starting at $142 [Book it]
- Chicago Athletic Association starting at $170 per night [Book it]
Los Angeles
- Dream Hollywood starting at $238 per night [Book it]
- The NoMad Hotel Los Angeles starting at $239 [Book it]
- The LINE Hotel starting at $179 per night [Book it]
- The Standard Hollywood starting at $212 per night [Book it]
- Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles starting at $222 per night [Book it]
San Francisco
- Virgin Hotels San Francisco starting at $160 per night [Book it]
- Huntington Hotel starting at $176 per night [Book it]
- Hotel Nikko San Francisco starting at $153 per night [Book it]
- Hotel Emblem San Francisco starting at $144 per night [Book it]
- San Francisco Proper Hotel starting at $189 per night [Book it]
Last-minute car rental deals
Boston
- Rentals starting at $61 per day - [Book it]
New York
- Rentals starting at $56 per day - [Book it]
Chicago
- Rentals starting at $38 per day - [Book it]
Los Angeles
- Rentals starting at $50 per day - [Book it]
San Francisco
- Rentals starting at $38 per day - [Book it]